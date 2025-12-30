From Burj Khalifa to Sydney, here’s how much it costs to ring in the New Year abroad
Dubai: From midnight fireworks in Dubai to beach parties in Miami and once-in-a-lifetime safaris in Kenya, New Year’s Eve is celebrated very differently around the world.
For UAE travellers planning a very last-minute year-end escape, here’s a simple guide to the 10 most popular New Year destinations, ranked by how expensive they are, with a quick look at flight and hotel costs from Dubai.
Prices are indicative for peak New Year travel, and booking a day before the New Year’s Eve celebrations is going to cost you a pretty penny. Still, here’s how the world rings in the New Year.
Sydney, Australia
Why go: The world’s first major New Year fireworks, exploding over Sydney Harbour, with the Opera House and Harbour Bridge stealing the show. What can you look forward to? Harbour Bridge fireworks reflect on the water amid yacht parties and rooftop bar countdowns Down Under.
Flight from Dubai: Dh5,500
Average hotel costs: Dh2,500 per night
Maasai Mara, Kenya
Why go: No fireworks, no crowds — just a midnight toast under the stars with lions roaring in the distance. A New Year on safari is peaceful, surreal, and unforgettable, especially for travellers looking to escape the noise.
Flight from Dubai: Dh2,800
Average lodge costs: Dh1,100 per night
Dubai, UAE
Why go: Dubai doesn’t just welcome the New Year — it puts on a global spectacle. Think record-breaking Burj Khalifa fireworks, drone shows, rooftop parties and beachside countdowns, all in warm winter weather. You can celebrate hard and still sleep in your own bed after.
Flight from Dubai: Dh0
Average hotel costs: Dh1,000 per night
Cape Town, South Africa
Why go: Beach weather, open-air concerts and fireworks at the V&A Waterfront, with Table Mountain watching over it all. It’s laid-back, scenic and perfect for travellers who want summer vibes without chaos.
Flight from Dubai: Dh3,200
Average hotel costs: Dh1,200 per night
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Why go: Millions dressed in white gather on Copacabana Beach, making wishes, jumping waves and dancing till sunrise. It’s spiritual, wild, and one giant beach party rolled into one.
Flight from Dubai: Dh4,000
Average hotel costs: Dh1,300 per night
Paris, France
Why go: Views from the Champs-Élysées, street countdowns and Eiffel Tower sparkles. Paris on New Year’s Eve is less about fireworks and more about romance and vibes
Flight from Dubai: Dh3,400
Average hotel costs: Dh1,500 per night
London, UK
Why go: Big Ben strikes midnight, fireworks explode over the Thames and the city spills onto the streets. It’s cold, crowded and chaotic — but in a very British, bucket-list way.
Flight from Dubai: Dh3,500
Average hotel costs: Dh1,600 per night
Miami Beach, USA
Why go: Fireworks over the ocean, DJ-led beach parties and nightclubs that don’t believe in last orders. Miami’s New Year celebrations are hot, loud and unapologetically glamorous.
Flight from Dubai: Dh4,500
Average hotel costs: Dh1,700 per night
Tokyo, Japan
Why go: A unique mix of neon-lit countdowns and ancient temple rituals, where bells ring 108 times to cleanse the soul. Tokyo’s New Year is quietly powerful and deeply cultural.
Flight from Dubai: Dh4,200
Average hotel costs: Dh1,800 per night
New York City, USA
Why go: The iconic Times Square ball drop remains one of the most-watched moments on Earth. Brave the cold, join the crowds and come back home with bragging rights – you’ve witnessed the ultimate New Year’s Eve celebrations.
Flight from Dubai: Dh4,800
Average hotel costs: Dh2,200 per night
Whether it’s watching the first fireworks of the year in Sydney, dancing on a Brazilian beach or welcoming midnight with lions in the distance, New Year’s Eve is celebrated in unforgettable ways across the world.
For UAE travellers, the choice comes down to budget, travel time and how bold a celebration you’re craving — but one thing is certain: wherever you count down, the New Year always feels better when you travel into it.
