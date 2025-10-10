Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd Early Childhood Literacy Conference in Sharjah

Following the opening ceremony, Sheikha Bodour toured the various sections of the conference, including the “Border Crossings” exhibition - a Reggio Emilia-inspired exhibition created by Reggio Children in collaboration with the Reggio Emilia Istituzione of Municipal Preschools and Infant-Toddler Centres - on how children explore the relationship between the natural environment and digital media. She also toured the workshop area, where hands-on training and art sessions are led by international and local experts; the books corner featuring early childhood educational materials, and finally concluded her tour at the main stage, which is hosting panel discussions and presentations by leading academics and educators from around the world.