The research will serve as a global reference in leadership and decision-making
Dubai: The Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD) is partnering with several of the world's most prominent business schools to launch a major research and educational initiative focused on the leadership journey of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Heads of leading institutions, including Georgetown University, IESE, IMD, INSEAD, and HEC Paris, have signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with MBRCLD to create a specialized Leadership Programme and conduct in-depth Dubai Leadership Research. University leaders affirmed that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's approach offers a unique model of strategic and inspirational leadership, one that has been capable of transforming ambitious visions into tangible projects that drive sustainable development and accelerate innovation.
The core goal of the MoUs is to develop research, specialized case studies, and a global reference tailored for MBA and executive education programmes. This research will meticulously document Dubai’s exceptional transformation under Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s governance, highlighting his philosophy and approach to development. The research will be incorporated into conferences, workshops, and academic platforms globally to ensure the leadership experience becomes an inspirational model from East to West. The agreements were signed on September 24, 2025, during the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
Academic leaders from the collaborating universities shared their enthusiasm for the project, praising the unique qualities of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's leadership.
Paul Almeida, Dean and William R. Berkley Chair at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business, stated that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's philosophy is defined by 'bold decision-making, strategic foresight, and an unwavering commitment to human-centred development.'
Almeida noted that Dubai's evolution into a diverse hub for finance, trade, and technology has solidified its position as a global economic powerhouse, a growth that has been 'intentional, focused on empowering people and enhancing their quality of life.'
Pablo Martin de Holan, Dean of HEC Paris, Doha, called the partnership a privilege, saying Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's dedication to developing leaders who transform challenges into opportunities reflects shared values like 'foresight, resilience, and service to society.'
Andrea Montalvo, Associate Dean for Executive Education at IESE Business School, expressed excitement about preparing a comprehensive case study highlighting Dubai's 'unique model in its development journey, with a focus on innovation, outcomes and nurturing talent.' IESE will draw on its extensive experience using the case study method to provide in-depth analyses.
David Bach, President of IMD, emphasized the school's focus on impact, stating they are 'grateful for the opportunity to collaborate on a leadership case study that captures, conveys and celebrates the vision and impact of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.'
Mark Mortensen, Associate Dean for the Middle East Campus and Professor of Organisational Behaviour at INSEAD, affirmed the collaboration examines Dubai’s 'transformative journey of innovation and sustainable growth,' which will bring powerful, real-world lessons into the classroom. He added that integrating these insights will equip current and future leaders with the knowledge to drive positive change on a global scale.
This multi-university collaboration elevates the study of Dubai's transformation from a local success story to a significant subject of global academic research. By developing specialized case studies and incorporating them into MBA and executive programmes at top-tier institutions, the initiative ensures that the strategic principles and innovative governance that drove the emirate's growth are systematically documented and taught to the next generation of global leaders. This effectively establishes Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's journey as a benchmark for inspirational and outcome-driven governance.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox