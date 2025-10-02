The core goal of the MoUs is to develop research, specialized case studies, and a global reference tailored for MBA and executive education programmes. This research will meticulously document Dubai’s exceptional transformation under Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s governance, highlighting his philosophy and approach to development. The research will be incorporated into conferences, workshops, and academic platforms globally to ensure the leadership experience becomes an inspirational model from East to West. The agreements were signed on September 24, 2025, during the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.