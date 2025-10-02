Partnerships with top global universities to publish research and case studies worldwide
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, witnessed the signing of several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD) and five leading international universities.
The agreements aim to launch an advanced leadership programme and the ‘Dubai Leadership Research’ initiative, inspired by the journey and leadership philosophy of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The MoUs were signed with Georgetown University, IESE Business School, IMD Business School, INSEAD and HEC Paris. They will enable the development of leadership research designed for MBA and executive education programmes, focusing on decision-making, governance, and people-centred leadership.
The research, documenting Sheikh Mohammed’s leadership journey, will be presented at global conferences, workshops and academic platforms, making it a model for both Eastern and Western institutions.
Saeed Al Eter, Director General of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, signed the agreements on behalf of MBRCLD. University representatives included Paul Almeida of Georgetown, Andrea Montalvo of IESE, David Bach of IMD, Marc Mortensen of INSEAD and Pablo Martin de Holan of HEC Paris.
The MoUs were announced during the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, held on 24 September 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre. The annual event brought together 1,000 senior government and private sector leaders to discuss the future of management and leadership.
The agreements are expected to enrich leadership curricula in the UAE and inspire future leaders globally, while documenting Sheikh Mohammed’s legacy of creativity, governance and visionary leadership.
The ‘Dubai Leadership Research’ will be incorporated into MBA and executive programmes at the partner institutions and published through The Case Centre, reaching over 500 business schools in 90 countries. It is also set to appear in the Harvard Business Review, which has more than 10 million readers worldwide.
By extending across academic and professional networks, the initiative is positioned to become a global reference for leadership education.
Mohammad Al Gergawi, Chairman of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and Chairman of MBRCLD, said the initiative reflects global recognition of Sheikh Mohammed’s leadership philosophy.
“His Highness embodies an exceptional approach rooted in innovation, future foresight, bold decision-making and putting people at the centre of progress,” Al Gergawi said. “These partnerships document that vision and offer in-depth research that enriches global leadership thought while showcasing Dubai’s development story.”
He added that the initiative will inspire future leaders and equip them with the tools to create lasting, positive impact.
Georgetown University: Globally renowned in international relations, it ranked first for international relations programmes (Foreign Policy 2024) and 14th in political science (QS 2024). Its alumni include Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Spain’s King Felipe VI and former US President Bill Clinton.
IESE Business School: Ranked third globally in both the Financial Times 2025 Global MBA and Executive Education rankings, IESE is known for its executive leadership programmes. Prominent alumni include former IOC President Juan Antonio Samaranch and ex-UN-Habitat chief Joan Clos.
IMD Business School: Recognised as the world leader in custom executive education (Financial Times 2025), IMD’s alumni include former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and ex-Nestlé CEO Paul Bulcke.
INSEAD: Ranked fourth for Global MBA programmes and fifth for custom executive education, INSEAD’s graduates include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and LEGO CEO Niels B. Christiansen.
HEC Paris: Ranked ninth globally for Global MBA programmes and second in open executive education, its alumni include senior French ministers Jean-Noël Barrot and Marc Ferracci, along with L’Oréal Chairman Jean-Paul Agon.
Since its establishment, the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development has grown into one of the world’s leading institutions for preparing future leaders. Guided by Sheikh Mohammed’s vision, its mission is to “Create Leaders for Tomorrow”, empowering Emiratis through targeted programmes that emphasise innovation, resilience and people-focused governance.
The new MoUs mark a significant step in embedding Dubai’s leadership model into global academia—ensuring the UAE’s approach to governance and development serves as an inspiration for generations of leaders worldwide.
