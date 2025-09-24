Sheikh Mohammed’s vision offers leadership lessons, says Sheikha Latifa

Dubai balances authenticity, modernity and global cultural engagement: Sheikha Latifa
Dubai: Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, highlighted Dubai’s commitment to launching distinctive cultural initiatives.
Sheikha Latifa said these efforts reflect the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to position the city as a global hub for creativity and a model of cultural diversity.
Sheikha Latifa highlighted how Dubai continues to balance authenticity with modernity, embracing global openness while engaging with the intellectual and cultural achievements of all societies.
Sheikha Latifa chaired the Cultural Identity andMedia Leaders Majlis, part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, which gathers 1,000 government and private sector leaders to explore leadership transformation and best practices in implementing Sheikh Mohammed’s vision of making Dubai the world’s best city.
“Today, we are brought together by the vision and philosophy of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,” she said. “The forum sheds light on his leadership philosophy, which embraces innovation to enrich lives and build a society united by values and national identity.”
She noted that the Majlis plays a crucial role in uncovering Dubai’s history and presenting a holistic narrative of its civilisation, ways of life, and collective memory. She added: “Culture and media are the forces through which we create impact, build the future, safeguard our identity, and connect with the world.”
Discussions at the Majlis focused on reinforcing Dubai’s identity and cultural influence, exploring how heritage and innovation can position the emirate as a global hub for creativity. Participants examined global trends shaping cultural identity and the power of compelling narratives to foster belonging and strengthen Dubai’s international standing.
An interactive workshop, conducted with Room Five, explored how cultural identity shapes leadership, legacy, and national narratives. Participants reflected on the memory Dubai should craft today to be proudly recounted in the future.
The workshop combined storytelling, symbolism, and strategic foresight to inspire cross-sector dialogue and provide insights for leaders to articulate Dubai’s future identity. By examining global examples of legacy building, it encouraged leaders to design a vision that preserves cultural values and traditions for future generations.
Founded in 2015, Dubai-based creative agency Room Five specialises in blending art, culture, and creativity into events and initiatives. It partners with government and private sector clients to deliver impactful exhibitions, festivals, and cultural experiences, merging authenticity with innovation to achieve global reach.
The Cultural Identity and Media Leaders Majlis is one of several Majlis organised under the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, alongside the Dubai Technological and Digital Leaders Majlis, Future City Leaders Majlis, Social Cohesion Leaders Majlis, and Dubai Economy Leaders Majlis. These sessions foster collaboration and insight exchange to shape Dubai’s future across key sectors.
