Sheikh Mohammed calls for doubling efforts to make Dubai the world’s best city

Vice-President attends Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called on the leadership team to double their efforts to realise the vision of making Dubai the world’s best city.
In a post on his official X account, Sheikh Mohammed wrote: “Today I attended the Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum, a gathering of the 1,000 most prominent figures from Dubai’s public and private sectors.”
He continued: “I call them Dubai’s team, and I presented a renewed vision for them: that Dubai will become the most beautiful and sophisticated city in the world—in its location, stature, spirit, culture, and urban development. In short, we want Dubai to be the best city in the world.”
Sheikh Mohammed added: “I asked every official to follow up on achieving this vision with doubled efforts, and to establish specific standards for measuring accomplishments and ensuring rapid execution. All our decisions, policies, and projects must begin with people and end with them—so that their lives are the best lives, in the best city, the most refined society, and the most globally advanced urban environment.”
