Sheikh Mohammed launches drive to make UAE capital of entrepreneurship

UAE launches nationwide campaign to become global capital of entrepreneurship
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced today the launch of a nationwide campaign aimed at cementing the UAE’s standing as the world’s capital of entrepreneurship.
The initiative, titled “UAE: The Global Capital of Entrepreneurship”, will bring together more than 50 public and private sector entities to train and support 10,000 Emirati entrepreneurs. The program offers thousands of new economic opportunities and encourages greater participation in the country’s dynamic economy.
“We want our youth to build their own companies, contribute to our economic development, and seize the immense opportunities our national economy offers,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
As part of the campaign, the UAE Cabinet will roll out a series of new initiatives and has urged government entities, institutions, and the private sector to play an active role in advancing its goals.
The program seeks not only to equip entrepreneurs with skills but also to cultivate broader societal awareness of the importance of entrepreneurship, at a time when the UAE is experiencing a major economic upswing.
Sheikh Mohammed noted that the UAE already hosts 50 business incubators nationwide, with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) contributing more than 63 percent of the country’s non-oil GDP.
The UAE also ranks among the world’s top 56 economies in terms of SME support and business environment competitiveness.
