Dubai to cut cost of education, housing, top officials say at Mohammed Bin Rashid Leadership Forum

Dubai’s push to be world’s best city, make people happier as per Sheikh Mohammed’s vision
Dubai: Government entities in Dubai are working on cost-reduction strategies for education and housing while enhancing liveability and resident happiness, aligning with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to make Dubai the world's best city.
Top government officials revealed these initiatives during a plenary session at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Leadership Forum on Wednesday.
The event was attended by Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.
Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Chairman of The Executive Office of Sheikh Mohammed and Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development, which organised the Forum, opened the sessions, highlighting Sheikh Mohammed's visionary leadership philosophy that has become an international benchmark for leadership development.
Speaking at the session titled “Turning Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s Vision into the World’s Best City,” heads of different government departments revealed how various entities under the umbrella of The Executive Council of Dubai strive to make Sheikh Mohammed's vision a reality.
Addressing high education costs, Aisha Abdulla Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), referenced an expatriate friend's observation that each child represents nearly Dh1 million in educational investment.
With that in mind, she said the authority has focused on making education more affordable and accessible for families. “We have submitted a proposal to The Executive Council to introduce incentives for non-profit institutions to help lower costs," she said.
The proposal includes reviewing land sale prices and allocations under specific conditions to support establishing more affordable schools. KHDA is examining school cost structures and considering whether operational and management models need reconsidering to keep education accessible for families.
Miran, who contributed to the Dubai Schools project, designed to provide outstanding education opportunities for Emirati families, said: "Our hope is that through these initiatives, we can continue to reduce the cost of education while maintaining high quality," she said.
Dubai's Education 33 (E33) strategy focuses on redesigning students' educational journey, providing safe and supportive learning environments, and ensuring high-quality opportunities for all. The strategy aims to position Dubai among the top 10 cities globally in education and as the leading destination for international students, she pointed out.
Omar Hamad BuShehab, Director General of the Dubai Land Department and Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, addressed high rental and real estate costs affecting overall living expenses.
"Housing costs are high everywhere, but when comparing Dubai to other global cities, purchasing a home for around $1 million offers 58% more value than New York, 65% more than London, and 55% more than Singapore. Still, it is acknowledged that prices remain on the higher side," he said.
Dubai expects greater variety in housing options moving forward. "Over the past year, we have tracked key performance indicators, including rental trends, and noted a gap between average and luxury housing. We are expanding real estate activity to include the trade sector, particularly sales through private sector involvement."
BuShehab emphasised proceeding with caution while maintaining balance between buyers' and sellers' interests. He highlighted goals of accelerating processes without compromising quality, streamlining customer journeys by reducing steps and integrating service channels, and empowering talent through continuous learning and collaborative teamwork.
Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said the civic body overseeing around 60% of resident services now strives to make Dubai "more liveable and people happier," as per Sheikh Mohammed's vision.
"Today our focus is on this word: 'more.' How to make Dubai more liveable and more developed, and people happier and safer. We focus on adding value to people's lives in everything we do," Bin Ghalita said.
While prioritising digital services, he said Dubai maintains human touch in all services and focuses on developing rural areas like Hatta, ensuring residents receive city-level services. "At the core of Dubai's leadership model is human capital," he said.
The city is investing heavily in drainage systems to mitigate future natural challenges like 2024's record rainfall. Simulations have been conducted to assess the city's capacity to handle similar rainfall levels.
Dr Amer Ahmad Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health, revealed how Dubai's health system, built on decades-strong foundations, now thrives with a "patient first" strategy.
Government and private sectors collaborated to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, with the government sector now increasing competitiveness in fields including open heart surgeries.
"We are the best in the region for healthcare facility appointments and have conducted over 200 open heart surgeries. Some appointments take about one week, but we are working to reduce this," he noted.
Dubai Health's integrated academic healthcare system combining clinical services, education, research, and philanthropy is central to achieving the Dubai Plan 2033, he pointed out.
Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, who led the session, noted that Sheikh Mohammed introduced new dimensions of government leadership since becoming the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police and Public Security in 1968.
He continued unconventional thinking as the Minister of Defence and in 1985 opened a new aviation chapter by launching Emirates Airline.
As the Crown Prince from 1995 and the Ruler of Dubai from 2006, Sheikh Mohammed has demonstrated exemplary leadership, from creating free zones and designated cities for different sectors to investing millions in infrastructure development and announcing strategic future plans.
However, his top priority remains "the happiness of the people," Al Basti highlighted.
Dubai government has implemented projects and services ensuring resident happiness while measuring it for decades. He said customer happiness rating which stood at 63% years ago, reached 93.8% this January, showcasing exceptional implementation of Sheikh Mohammed's vision, Al Basti pointed out.
The Forum brings together 1,000 key government and private sector leaders in Dubai, focusing on future transformation in leadership and management, aiming to implement Sheikh Mohammed's vision of making Dubai the world's best city. The forum addresses leadership and management transformation futures, fostering best practices and driving qualitative shifts in leadership thinking.
