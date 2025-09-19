Message reaffirms UAE’s commitment to dialogue, tolerance, and coexistence
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, delivered a recorded message on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to the organisation’s principles and global cooperation.
In his message, Sheikh Mohammed said the milestone marked a historic moment for the world, but also came at a time of “complex global challenges.” He stressed the urgent need to revive the principles of the UN Charter to safeguard peace and security.
“We stand today at a historic moment as we commemorate eighty years since the founding of the United Nations,” he said. “Yet, the world faces complex global challenges, reaffirming the urgent need, now more than ever, to revive the principles and values enshrined in the UN Charter to ensure the continuity of its essential role in upholding peace and security.”
Highlighting the UAE’s diplomatic approach, Sheikh Mohammed said the nation has consistently pursued a foreign policy based on dialogue, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence, while supporting sustainable development worldwide.
He added that the UAE remains committed to humanitarian aid, countering terrorism, and fighting hate speech and extremism. “The United Nations was founded eight decades ago as a global umbrella safeguarding humanity’s right to peace, justice, and dignity. Today, it carries the responsibility to renew its pledge to humanity,” he noted.
The UAE joined the United Nations in 1971 and has since taken active roles in the organisation. It served on the UN Security Council during 1986–1987 and again in 2022–2023, after being elected in June 2021.
Founded in 1945, the UN brings together 193 Member States, working to prevent conflict, uphold human rights, and promote sustainable development.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox