GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Sheikh Mohammed marks 80th anniversary of United Nations with message of peace and cooperation

Message reaffirms UAE’s commitment to dialogue, tolerance, and coexistence

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai
@DXBMediaOffice/X

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, delivered a recorded message on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to the organisation’s principles and global cooperation.

Call to uphold UN Charter

In his message, Sheikh Mohammed said the milestone marked a historic moment for the world, but also came at a time of “complex global challenges.” He stressed the urgent need to revive the principles of the UN Charter to safeguard peace and security.

“We stand today at a historic moment as we commemorate eighty years since the founding of the United Nations,” he said. “Yet, the world faces complex global challenges, reaffirming the urgent need, now more than ever, to revive the principles and values enshrined in the UN Charter to ensure the continuity of its essential role in upholding peace and security.”

UAE’s foreign policy and humanitarian role

Highlighting the UAE’s diplomatic approach, Sheikh Mohammed said the nation has consistently pursued a foreign policy based on dialogue, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence, while supporting sustainable development worldwide.

He added that the UAE remains committed to humanitarian aid, countering terrorism, and fighting hate speech and extremism. “The United Nations was founded eight decades ago as a global umbrella safeguarding humanity’s right to peace, justice, and dignity. Today, it carries the responsibility to renew its pledge to humanity,” he noted.

UAE’s role at the UN

The UAE joined the United Nations in 1971 and has since taken active roles in the organisation. It served on the UN Security Council during 1986–1987 and again in 2022–2023, after being elected in June 2021.

Founded in 1945, the UN brings together 193 Member States, working to prevent conflict, uphold human rights, and promote sustainable development.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEDubaiSheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Mohammed sets goals for 2025–2026 Cabinet season

Sheikh Mohammed sets goals for 2025–2026 Cabinet season

1m read
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed gifts new book to daughter Latifa

1m read
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

New book by Sheikh Mohammed offers life lessons

2m read
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed approves Dh2b housing for citizens

2m read