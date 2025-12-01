GOLD/FOREX
Eid Al Etihad celebrates UAE’s journey of unity and progress: Sheikha Latifa

The celebration reflects the vision of the Founding Fathers and the UAE’s path forward

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority
Gulf News archives

Dubai: Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, highlighted that Eid Al Etihad, observed on December 2, reflects the UAE’s national journey shaped by leadership vision and shared values.

A legacy of unity

“Eid Al Etihad is a reminder of the vision and determination of our Founding Fathers, who united around a shared purpose and laid the foundations of a nation that places people, opportunity and the future at its core,” Sheikha Latifa said.

“Their legacy continues to inspire us, showing what a society can achieve when guided by shared values and a strong belief in human potential,” she added.

Guided by shared values

Marking the 54th Eid Al Etihad under the theme ‘United’, Sheikha Latifa said: “Our strength has always come from the unity that shaped our journey and our collective commitment to building a future where the UAE continues to stand as a global model of leadership, creativity and innovation. This day reminds us that our progress is rooted in our togetherness and that our shared ambitions will continue to guide the path forward.”

