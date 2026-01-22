Davos 2026: Sheikha Latifa says storytelling must be built on action

At the heart of Sheikha Latifa’s reflections was the belief that preserving heritage while remaining open to the world is central to the UAE’s identity. “UAE is home to people from many cultures and nationalities; as Emiratis, we carry a deep responsibility to ensure that every voice feels seen and valued. UAE is often recognised for being forward-thinking, innovative, and progressive, but what truly defines us is our deep-rooted culture and traditions. We live our values every day in how we dress, how we welcome others, and how we interact with one another through hospitality, respect, and integrity. These values shape the fabric of our society and create a ripple effect across our communities. With so many stories and perspectives coexisting in one place, the unifying principle is a shared belief in collective success. In the UAE, when one person succeeds, that success is felt by all, and it is this spirit of mutual uplift that strengthens our society,” Sheikha Latifa said.