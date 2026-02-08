GOLD/FOREX
World Governments Summit 2027 dates announced in Dubai

UAE leadership continues to champion global government innovation, collaboration

A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
Delegates arrive at the plenary hall to attend the World Governments Summit in Dubai on February 3, 2026.
Delegates arrive at the plenary hall to attend the World Governments Summit in Dubai on February 3, 2026.
AFP-FADEL SENNA

Dubai: The UAE is set to host the World Governments Summit 2027 from February 1 to 3 in Dubai.

The summit reinforces the UAE’s long-standing commitment to advancing government development, fostering international partnerships, and sharing successful governance practices worldwide.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit, highlighted that the event empowers governments to drive change, create opportunities, and enhance readiness for rapidly evolving global challenges.

“The summit translates the UAE leadership’s vision into action, promoting sustainable prosperity and a stable, progressive future for societies globally,” he said.

Leading platform

Since its inception, the World Governments Summit has grown into one of the world’s leading platforms for government innovation and international cooperation. Outcomes from previous editions have influenced government policies and strategies, contributing to sustainable development across numerous countries.

2026 edition

The 2026 edition, held in Dubai from February 3 to 5, marked a record in leadership participation. The summit welcomed over 6,250 participants, including more than 60 heads of state and government, 500 ministers, and representatives from over 150 governments worldwide. It featured 445 dialogue sessions, 25 global forums, 45 ministerial and high-level meetings, and hosted 700 CEOs, 87 Nobel laureates, and experts from over 80 international organisations and academic institutions.

Key discussions

Key discussions at the summit covered global governance, community well-being, economic prosperity, the future of cities, and emerging global opportunities. The event also released 36 strategic reports and conducted the third Global Ministers Survey to help shape effective public policies and support governments in tackling pressing global challenges.

With the World Governments Summit 2027 on the horizon, the UAE continues to provide a central platform for international dialogue, creative thinking, and innovative solutions that drive long-term stability, prosperity, and human progress.

UAE

