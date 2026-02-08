World Governments Summit 2027 dates announced in Dubai

The 2026 edition, held in Dubai from February 3 to 5, marked a record in leadership participation. The summit welcomed over 6,250 participants, including more than 60 heads of state and government, 500 ministers, and representatives from over 150 governments worldwide. It featured 445 dialogue sessions, 25 global forums, 45 ministerial and high-level meetings, and hosted 700 CEOs, 87 Nobel laureates, and experts from over 80 international organisations and academic institutions.