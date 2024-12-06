Unique insight

Ian Fairservice, Managing Partner and Group Editor-in-Chief of Motivate Media Group, commented: “We are truly honoured to be publishing this authorised biography of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed. To Be the First gives a unique insight into the making of an extraordinary leader and the building of a remarkable nation.”

Through a lifetime of service, Sheikh Mohammed’s leadership style has been rooted in ambition, motivation and the determination and will to not only succeed but excel. His achievements, remarkable by any standard, have taken Sheikh Mohammed and his people from the humblest of beginnings to a place at the centre of the world’s economic future.

Born with electricity in the house

Born in an adobe house with no electricity or running water, Sheikh Mohammed witnessed his father, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan seal the act of union with a handshake. His Highness also saw Sheikh Rashid’s first transformational development projects take shape in Dubai.

Youngest minister of defence

Sheikh Mohammed went on to become the world’s youngest Minister of Defence, Crown Prince of Dubai and then Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. In that time, he has overseen the extraordinary transformation of a small trading entrepot into a “global city”, bringing millions of people from over 200 nationalities together in a remarkable atmosphere of peace, stability, security, tolerance and vibrant economic opportunity.

About the Author