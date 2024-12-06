Dubai: At once a fascinating insight into an extraordinary leader, and the building of a remarkable nation, To Be the First is the authorised biography of a man whose legendary drive and singularity of purpose has built not only Dubai and its many icons and sensational achievements, but transformed his entire nation to rise from the barren sands to shape the world we live in today.
Written by British historian Graeme Wilson, featuring never before heard stories, and pictures from the life of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, ‘To Be the First’ is a unique portrait of the Ruler of Dubai as told by those whose lives he has influenced, leaders who His Highness worked with that gives a unique insight into Dubai’s ruler and an understanding of how he has built Dubai into the nation that it is today.
Unique insight
Ian Fairservice, Managing Partner and Group Editor-in-Chief of Motivate Media Group, commented: “We are truly honoured to be publishing this authorised biography of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed. To Be the First gives a unique insight into the making of an extraordinary leader and the building of a remarkable nation.”
Through a lifetime of service, Sheikh Mohammed’s leadership style has been rooted in ambition, motivation and the determination and will to not only succeed but excel. His achievements, remarkable by any standard, have taken Sheikh Mohammed and his people from the humblest of beginnings to a place at the centre of the world’s economic future.
Born with electricity in the house
Born in an adobe house with no electricity or running water, Sheikh Mohammed witnessed his father, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan seal the act of union with a handshake. His Highness also saw Sheikh Rashid’s first transformational development projects take shape in Dubai.
Read More
- UAE: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid reveals secret shopper team’s report on government services
- Eid Al Etihad: UAE leaders pay tribute to National cadre at the ‘Stand of Loyalty Parade’
- Video: Sheikh Mohammed extends Eid Al Etihad wishes
- Watch: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid pays tributes to UAE martyrs on Commemoration Day
- Sheikh Mohammed honours five Emiratis in space sector
Youngest minister of defence
Sheikh Mohammed went on to become the world’s youngest Minister of Defence, Crown Prince of Dubai and then Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. In that time, he has overseen the extraordinary transformation of a small trading entrepot into a “global city”, bringing millions of people from over 200 nationalities together in a remarkable atmosphere of peace, stability, security, tolerance and vibrant economic opportunity.
About the Author
Graeme Wilson is a Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society who has lived in the UAE for 34 years. His first biography was Father of Dubai, on the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. He has gone on to write the authorised biographies of Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with a host of other world leaders across the Middle East and Asia. As a documentary maker he has worked with the likes of Oscar winning actor Morgan Freeman and Sir Patrick Stewart, while his work as a speech writer has been delivered in the United Nations General Assembly, the United States Senate and Britain’s House of Commons.