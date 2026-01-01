Sharjah Police ensure safe, smooth New Year 2026 celebrations

The force reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining robust security plans and enhancing operational and field readiness, in line with efforts to improve quality of life and ensure the safety and stability of the community during major events and occasions.

Sharjah Police attributed the success of the plan to high levels of preparedness, proactive planning and the efficiency of police personnel, as well as strong on-ground coordination with strategic partners. Public awareness, adherence to safety instructions and responsible behaviour also played a key role in creating a safe and orderly festive atmosphere.

