Sharjah Police ensure safe, smooth New Year 2026 celebrations

The authority attributes the success of the plan to high levels of preparedness

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have announced the successful implementation of their comprehensive security plan for the New Year 2026, ensuring public safety and smooth operations across the emirate during the celebrations.

According to the Sharjah Police General Command, operations rooms handled 6,620 emergency calls through the 999 hotline and 1,100 non-emergency calls via 901. Police teams also responded to public enquiries and provided round-the-clock support and guidance, maintaining the highest standards of readiness and rapid response.

Sharjah Police attributed the success of the plan to high levels of preparedness, proactive planning and the efficiency of police personnel, as well as strong on-ground coordination with strategic partners. Public awareness, adherence to safety instructions and responsible behaviour also played a key role in creating a safe and orderly festive atmosphere.

The force reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining robust security plans and enhancing operational and field readiness, in line with efforts to improve quality of life and ensure the safety and stability of the community during major events and occasions.

