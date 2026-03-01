Emergency hotlines every resident, tourist must save amid US, Israel strikes on Iran
Dubai: As tensions continue to heighten in the Middle East following strikes by US and Israel on Iran, different foreign missions in the UAE have issued the emergency hotlines for both tourists and residents who may need assistance.
Officials have urged the public to remain calm, stay vigilant and rely only on verified information from local authorities.
The UAE Ministry of Interior has reminded the public that in any emergency situation, they should immediately call 999.
Residents and visitors are also advised to follow safety instructions, seek shelter, and avoid sharing unverified information on social media.
Several embassies in the UAE have shared hotline numbers for their citizens who may require urgent assistance:
US Embassy: +971 2 414 2200
UK Embassy: +971 4 309 4444
Philippine Embassy: +971 50 813 7836
India Embassy: 800 46342
Pakistan Embassy: +971 2 444 7800
Nepal Embassy: +971 50 394 9304
Bangladesh Embassy: +971 2 446 5100
Governments continue to monitor the developments closely and the public is advised to remain cautious and to follow instructions from the relevant authorities.