Officials have urged the public to remain calm, stay vigilant and rely only on verified information from local authorities.

Dubai: As tensions continue to heighten in the Middle East following strikes by US and Israel on Iran, different foreign missions in the UAE have issued the emergency hotlines for both tourists and residents who may need assistance.

The UAE Ministry of Interior has reminded the public that in any emergency situation, they should immediately call 999.

Governments continue to monitor the developments closely and the public is advised to remain cautious and to follow instructions from the relevant authorities.

Several embassies in the UAE have shared hotline numbers for their citizens who may require urgent assistance:

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.