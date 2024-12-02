Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, was present at the awards ceremony took place at Zaabeel Palace in Dubai. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council also attended the function.

Also present were Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, along with a number of senior officials and dignitaries.

Sheikh Mohammed lauded the significant support received from the UAE President in advancing the UAE’s space sector. He added that, by leveraging both material and scientific resources, such support had been instrumental in developing the highly skilled and capable national workforce leading the country’s space programme towards new horizons.

He also recalled the vital role played by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and their fellow Founding Fathers in laying the foundation for the UAE’s success in diverse spheres. The efforts of the Founding Fathers have placed the country among the global leaders in space exploration and helped it make remarkable strides in scientific and technological innovation, building upon their vision for a future filled with boundless possibilities.

Committed workforce

Thanking the UAE’s astronauts and the highly committed workforce driving its space sector, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted their dedication and hard work in realising the nation’s space aspirations. Their contributions not only exemplify the UAE’s space ambitions but also pave the way for upcoming generations to carry forward the nation’s legacy of knowledge, creativity, and excellence, he noted.

Sheikh Mohammed awarded the First-Class Space Medal to Dr. Sultan bin Saif AlNeyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, in recognition of his role in the longest space mission in Arab history. The honour also acknowledged Dr. AlNeyadi as the first Arab astronaut to conduct a spacewalk and his successful execution of numerous scientific experiments and research projects during his mission.

The First-Class Space Medal was also presented to Major Hazzaa Ali Al Mansoori, a pilot officer at the Ministry of Defence, for being the first Emirati and Arab astronaut to reach the International Space Station. His participation in 16 scientific experiments relating to the space sector, in collaboration with international partners, was also celebrated.

The Second-Class Space Medal was given to Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), in recognition of his contributions to establish and successfully launch the country’s astronaut programme. He was honoured for his pivotal role in training astronauts and overseeing the ‘Zayed Ambition (1) Mission.’

The Second-Class Space Medal was also presented to Dr. Hanan Sulaiman Al Suwaidi, Assistant Professor of Family Medicine in the College of Medicine at the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medical Sciences (MBRU), for her work as the first doctor from the country specialising in the care of astronauts. She was responsible for monitoring the health of astronauts during their quarantine and throughout their mission in space, playing a direct role in enabling the astronaut programme to meet its objectives and be prepared for various situations.

Additionally, Sheikh Mohammed awarded the Second-Class Space Medal to Engineer Adnan Al-Rais, Assistant Director General of Space Operations and Exploration at MBRSC, for his contributions in overseeing and managing the astronaut programme in the UAE. His efforts in training astronauts and supervising the ‘Zayed Ambition (2) Mission’ were also recognised.

Added inspiration

The honorees, expressing their gratitude to the UAE leadership, said the recognition provided them added inspiration to excel in their respective areas of expertise and strive to make the UAE proud.

Under Federal Law Decree No. (23) on Medals and Decorations, the First-Class Space Medal recognises astronauts who have participated in missions furthering science and research, supporting the nation’s goals in scientific exploration. The Second-Class Space Medal honours space sector professionals who have directly contributed to astronaut training programmes or advanced space exploration through significant scientific research.