Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday revealed what his secret shopper team found about how accessible top officials are for residents.

He shared the feedback on his account on X, reaffirming that Dubai is a place where “no barriers exist between us and the people we serve”.

In his post, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Over the past 30 years of government development, we have fostered a culture of open doors for the public — a culture where no barriers exist between us and the people we serve. Dubai’s global reputation today reflects its commitment to excellence and its open, human-centred working environment.”

He added: “I recently received exceptional feedback about Mohammed Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA Dubai [General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs]. He has been praised for his warm reception of visitors, his thoughtful handling of humanitarian and exceptional cases, his constant presence among the public, and his steadfast commitment to maintaining an open-door policy.

‘Concerning reports’

“However, on the same day, I received concerning reports about three directors-general in Dubai. These individuals have created large offices for themselves, stationed managers, secretaries, and security guards at their doors, and restricted access to the public on the pretext that the government is now ‘smart’, relying on digital transactions and websites to address people’s needs.”

Sheikh Mohammed has instructed the secret shopper team to prepare a comprehensive report on all departments.

He said: “My message is clear: The foundation of our success lies in serving people, simplifying their lives, and maintaining direct and constant communication with them. These principles are the essence of our government and will never change.