This year’s drone shows will reovolve around two themes that commemorate Dubai’s rich heritage and vision for the future.

The first show (from December 6 to 26) will celebrate DSF’s legacy, taking audiences on a journey through three decades of nostaligia. The theme will feature a one-of-a-kind display where the skies will light up with a spectacular scannable QR code from December 6 to 12. The organisers said viewers can use this to send a personalised message that will then be brought to life through drone technology on December 13.

The second drones theme from December 27 to January 12 will be a celebration of Dubai itself. Merging tradition and modernity, this performance will showcase 2D and 3D drone formations of major landmarks.

The tech-driven sky spectacles will continue into the second weekend of DSF, as 150 pyro drones (fireworks with drones) will be displayed above Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR on December 13 at 8pm with skydivers and 150 pyro drones again at 10pm. An encore of 150 pyro-drone displays will take place on January 11, 2025.