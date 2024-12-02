“Welcoming our baby on Eid Al Etihad is both a proud and unforgettable moment for us. The UAE holds a special place in our hearts every day, and now, with our little one sharing this significant day with the nation, it adds a unique joy to our celebrations each year. We will cherish this beautiful memory forever and are deeply grateful to the entire team at Burjeel Hospital for their exceptional care and support,” the parents stated.

Baby Shamma, born to Emirati parents Mohammed Mohammed Alai Al Naqbi and Noura Al Balushi at Burjeel Medical City, arrived at 12.05am, weighing 2.88kg. The parents were overjoyed to meet their firstborn. “We chose the name ‘Shamma’ for our first daughter because it holds special significance within the Emirati community. It symbolises prestige, pride and resilience, and is integral to our culture. We are thrilled that our baby arrived on this joyous occasion cherished by all Emiratis, a day celebrated throughout the country,” said the parents.

Thumbay University Hospital Ajman welcomed the arrival of a baby girl born to Pakistani parents Syed Zakir Ali and Afia Shafique.

“By the grace of Allah, we are overjoyed at the safe arrival of our beloved second child born in the early hours of the UAE’s 53rd National Day celebrations. We have chosen the name ‘Shanzeh,’ which means ‘Princess.’ This occasion gives us even more reason to celebrate, as we are now marking this special day with two cakes in honour of both our daughter’s birth and the UAE’s National Day,” the father said.

Meanwhile, NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah welcomed another Emirati baby at 12.14am. Her father Abdulla Alteneji shared his family’s happiness over the arrival of their daughter weighing 3.38kg through natural birth just in time to add to the Eid Al Etihad festivities.

NMC Specialty Hospital, Abu Dhabi, welcomed another girl born to Indian parents Antara and Indranil Bhattacharya at 12.24am. “I have spent 20 years of my career in the UAE.The national day of UAE is very special to me. It has become more special now with my second daughter seeing the first light on the earth on this special day,” said the proud father.

NICU nurse delivers at workplace

Interestingly, another new mother, who gave birth at 1.24am NMC Specialty Hospital, Abu Dhabi happened to be a nurse working in the NICU department of the same hospital. Indian expat Melty Rose John and her husband Sony Antony were thrilled to welcome their third child, a boy, on the special occasion in the company of the former’s colleagues.

Another baby girl, born to Bangladeshi parents AHM Ziauddin Chowdhury and Mosammat Farzana Yeasmin at Burjeel Medical City arrived at 1am, weighing 2.7kg. Baby Maimona Chowdhury is the third child of the couple.

“It’s a moment of double celebration for us to welcome her on Eid Al Etihad. We are grateful to everyone who has been a part of this journey,” said the parents.

At 1.40am, a baby boy was born to Indian parents Amardeep Shamrao Thorat and Asmita Amardeep Thorat, weighing 3.81kg at birth. This is the couple’s third baby.

“Welcoming our little bundle of joy on Eid Al Etihad is truly a cherished moment for us. The UAE is where our hearts belong. This day has become even more special as we welcome our family’s newest addition. We are deeply grateful to the entire medical team for their immense support,” shared the delighted parents.

One more Indian couple, Bhushan Balajirao Tapke and Nupur Bhushan Tapke welcomed their daughter at 2.11am at Aster Hospital Al Qusais.

“We are overwhelmed with joy to welcome our baby girl on this special UAE National Day—a moment that makes this day even more unforgettable for our family. This is a truly blessed and memorable start to our journey as parents,” the parents said.