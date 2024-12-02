Dubai: UAE residents will continue to see partly cloudy skies, with light rain in some areas.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), light rainfall, expected over some Eastern, Northern, and Island areas today.

Maximum temperatures will be between 24 and 28 degree Celsius over coastal and island regions. While the lowest temperature will be between 16 and 19 degree Celsius in the coastal and island regions.

For cooler weather, head to the mountainous regions where the temperature highs will be between 17 and 22 degree Celsius, and temperature lows will be between 9 and 15 degree Celsius.

A probability of mist formation by Tuesday morning.

Weather over the coming week

Partly cloudy conditions with a chance of light rainfall and humid nights are expected until Wednesday, December 3. There might be an increase in temperature on Tuesday, December 3.