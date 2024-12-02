Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a handwritten message to the country’s citizens and expat residents on the occasion of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad today, thanking them for all that they do for the nation.

Posting the message on X, he said, “To the people of the UAE, on the occasion of Eid Al Etihad, we take pride in the UAE and its people, both citizens and residents. Thank you for your determination. Thank you for your efforts. Thank you for all that you do for this nation.”