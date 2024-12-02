This is a glimpse into the larger agritech revolution sweeping across India, a country where nearly 60% of the population relies on agriculture. Agritech solutions, driven by data and technology, are empowering farmers with predictive insights and precision farming techniques that reduce input costs and increase productivity, leading to improved yields and better financial stability.

According to a report by the World Economic Forum, while globally, a total of around $49 billion has gone to fund more than 23,000 startups, India received $4.2 billion for agritech start-ups up until 2022. In this regard, it is also important to note that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in 2023 announced a Rs703 million ($8.42 million) accelerator fund to boost agritech startups.

Power of satellite data

India’s agritech boom owes much to space-based technology, which provides highly detailed, remote sensing data that helps farmers monitor conditions across vast landscapes. Several companies are in the fray offering real-time insights on everything from crop health to pest detection.

One platform, for instance, uses machine learning to analyze satellite data, giving farmers timely advice on when to irrigate or apply fertilizers. These actionable insights can improve yields by up to 30% for farmers who traditionally lacked access to such precise information.

One farmer from Andhra Pradesh told Reuters that his net profit per acre of corn increased from Rs5,000-Rs10,000 a few years ago to Rs20,000 since he started using satellite data to improve agricultural practices.

Technology has also decreased irrigation requirements by 20%, saving water and lowering costs for thousands of smallholder farmers.

Recognising that pests account for 20-40% of yield losses worldwide, costing the global economy $220 billion, a tech startup allows farmers to detect diseases in real-time as soon as a sample crop photograph is uploaded on its app. Drone surveillance and imaging are used to identify early signs of infestation, allowing farmers to take action before pest damage spreads. This proactive approach has cut pesticide use by nearly 25%, resulting in cost savings and promoting environmentally sustainable practices.

Agritech is also revolutionizing financial inclusion for farmers. Digital platforms like Samunnati and DeHaat enable farmers to secure microloans and insurance by leveraging farm data and transaction histories.

Scaling for a diverse landscape

Despite the promise of agritech, scaling these innovations across a diverse and vast country like India remains challenging. Connectivity in remote areas is limited, and digital literacy is still low in many farming communities. To address these barriers, the government is collaborating with firms to introduce digital literacy programs and strengthen rural internet infrastructure.

As India faces the growing challenges of climate change and population pressure, agritech offers a roadmap for sustainable growth that respects tradition while embracing innovation.