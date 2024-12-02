Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, stressed that the UAE is proud of the Union’s extraordinary journey, which transformed its modest foundation into a beacon of development, unity and global excellence.

On his X account, Sheikh Mohammed said: “On Eid Al Etihad, we thank Allah Almighty for the blessing of the UAE. We honour the legacy of the founders, celebrate the milestones of our nation’s journey and extend heartfelt congratulations to the people of the UAE.