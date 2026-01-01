More than 5,000 join Dubai Police New Year community celebrations

Entertainment, safety workshops and fun activities mark the festive season
Dubai: Dubai Police concluded their New Year 2026 festivities with a series of entertainment, community and awareness events held at Naif and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, drawing more than 5,000 residents and visitors.
Organised in a festive, family-friendly atmosphere, the celebrations combined entertainment with public awareness, reflecting Dubai Police’s ongoing commitment to community safety, happiness and social cohesion.
The Naif Community Forum, organised by the Positive Spirit Council in collaboration with Naif Police Station, welcomed more than 5,000 attendees, including large numbers of families and children. The programme featured cultural, sports and entertainment activities, as well as fireworks displays, offering visitors a lively festive experience. Attendees were also introduced to a range of security, traffic and community services provided by Dubai Police.
At Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai Police organised an entertainment carnival as part of the “Your Security, Our Happiness” exhibition. The carnival included face-painting activities and candle-making workshops, attracting more than 500 children who expressed their creativity through colourful artwork. More than 500 gifts were distributed to children and families, reinforcing the force’s focus on sharing celebrations and spreading happiness across the community.
The events were further enriched by the participation of Khalid Children’s Magazine, published by the Security Media Department at Dubai Police. More than 1,000 copies were distributed, along with awareness stickers featuring friendly police cartoon characters, aimed at promoting safety, discipline and positive behaviour among children in an engaging and accessible way.
