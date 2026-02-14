New UAE school age rules: Flexibility for FS1 and FS2 placements, explained
Dubai: The Ministry of Education (MOE) clarified that parents applying for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten places will not have to automatically make their child skip a year despite changes to the age cut-off rules, in an announcement issued on Thursday, February 12.
The update applies to private schools following the British curriculum and comes into effect in the 2026-27 academic year.
Under the new guidelines, children born between September 1 and December 31 who have not turned three by the start of the academic year may be assessed for readiness to join Foundation Stage 1 (FS1).
The assessment process is a collaborative decision between schools and parents. If a child is not ready, they can enrol in FS1 in the following academic year. Parents and schools can also decide whether FS1 or FS2 is the most suitable placement for their child.
A social media post from the Ministry of Education explained:
“Children born between September 1 and December 31 who do not turn three by the start of the academic year may be assessed for readiness to join FS1. The assessment and final placement are decided jointly by the school and parents. If the child is not found ready, they may be enrolled in FS1 in the following academic year.”
Previously, children born between September and December 2022 were automatically considered ineligible for FS1 and were required to move directly to FS2. Many parents were concerned that their children might start school too early or struggle to keep up with classmates who could be up to a year older.
The new update offers relief for families who were worried about skipping a grade being mandatory. Parents previously told Gulf News that school offers were rescinded because their children did not meet the earlier cut-off age, making it difficult to secure a suitable place.
Here’s a clear breakdown of the updated rules for FS1 and FS2 in UAE private schools following the British curriculum:
Assessment for readiness – Children born between September 1 and December 31 who are not three years old by the start of the academic year will undergo a readiness assessment. Placement is jointly decided by the school and parents.
One-time assessment for 2022-born children – Kids born between September 1 and December 31, 2022, who are not yet enrolled in any educational system will have a one-time assessment in the 2026-27 academic year to determine whether FS1 or FS2 is suitable.
No automatic grade transfers – Once a child is enrolled in a grade, they will not be moved to another grade, ensuring consistency in their learning path.
“For children born between September 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022, a one-time transitional measure will apply in the 2026–2027 academic year. Schools and parents can jointly decide whether FS1 or FS2 is the most suitable placement,” stated Ministry of Education in its revised age admission guide for parents.
The update ensures that parents have more flexibility and their children can start school at the right developmental stage. It also aims to reduce anxiety among families navigating enrolment in British curriculum schools in the UAE.
Parents now have a say in their child’s placement rather than being bound by strict cut-off rules, making the start of the academic journey smoother and more personalised.