UAE sets strict new rules on generative AI in schools, banning use for under-13s

UAE introduces framework regulating ChatGPT-style tools, with age limits and exam ban
Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s Ministry of Education has introduced a comprehensive framework regulating the use of generative artificial intelligence in schools, including applications similar to ChatGPT, in a step to protect academic integrity, safeguard students and maintain a disciplined and secure learning environment.
The measures are outlined in the ministry’s 2026 Safe and Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence in Classrooms manual, which sets clear boundaries for how such technologies may be used.
The Ministry stressed that any use outside approved frameworks will be subject to accountability under existing educational regulations.
One of the most significant provisions is the age restriction. Generative AI tools will be prohibited for students under the age of 13 or those enrolled in grades below Year 7.
The decision is intended to protect younger learners from potential negative educational or behavioural effects, while preserving the importance of early-stage learning based on interaction, creativity and independent skill development.
Academic integrity is at the centre of the new framework. The ministry has warned against practices that undermine originality in learning, particularly presenting AI-generated work, such as assignments, research projects or reports, as personal work without disclosure or prior teacher approval. Such conduct, officials said, directly violates the principle of authenticity and weakens the learning process.
The guidelines also explicitly ban the use of generative AI during formal examinations or official assessments. Copying or rephrasing AI outputs without demonstrating genuine understanding is likewise prohibited.
Schools have been directed to ensure that these tools are not used for academic dishonesty, cheating or bypassing evaluation requirements, and that students do not rely entirely on AI in completing educational tasks.
The ministry said generative AI should only be used in educational settings where direct teacher oversight and clear instructional guidance are present.
Both teachers and students are required to verify the accuracy, relevance and alignment of AI-generated content with approved curricula and learning objectives before incorporating it into lessons or assignments.
The ministry also issued strict warnings against producing or sharing inappropriate content through AI tools. This includes material that contradicts the country’s religious, national or cultural values, or that contains violence, disturbing imagery, hate speech, discrimination, misinformation, or harmful psychological content.
The ban extends to content encouraging illegal or unethical behaviour, including cyberbullying, self-harm or misuse of technology.
Privacy and intellectual property protections form another central pillar of the framework. The ministry has prohibited the input or uploading of any personal data related to students, teachers, or parents into AI systems. This includes names, photographs, audio, or video recordings, identity details, and contact information. The ministry stressed that safeguarding digital identity and data security is a priority in the age of rapidly evolving technologies.
The rules also ban the circulation of copyrighted or protected material without the owner’s permission, the creation of fabricated or manipulated content through deepfake technologies, impersonation, or the collection and dissemination of sensitive information about others.
Accessing confidential school materials or using AI to record and transcribe classroom interactions without explicit consent from all parties is considered a serious breach of privacy and digital rights.
The ministry further confirmed a complete prohibition on the use of unapproved generative AI platforms within classrooms. This includes accessing services that are not officially authorised, bypassing school cybersecurity systems such as firewalls, using virtual private networks (VPNs) to evade restrictions, or creating external accounts for students without permission, particularly where personal data is required.
The ministry emphasised that adherence to these rules is essential to ensure the safe and responsible use of artificial intelligence in education. The framework aims to enhance learning quality, protect students’ rights, and reinforce trust in the school environment, while aligning with the UAE’s wider ambitions to lead in innovation.
The ministry added that generative AI should remain a supportive educational tool rather than a substitute for teachers or students’ intellectual effort. It said the new framework reflects the country’s cultural values, educational legislation and student behaviour policies, and aims to prepare learners for the future while preserving human-centred education and critical thinking.