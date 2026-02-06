Nicola Upham, Principal of Wellbeing and Development and Primo and Junior School at Bloom World Academy, said staff recognise that not all children may be ready to skip FS1. To address this, the school has introduced ‘Pre-KG Nova’, a tailored early years provision for children aged 2 years and 8 months to 2 years and 11 months, positioned between the Early Excellence Centre and Pre-KG.