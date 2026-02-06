Eligibility vs. readiness: Dubai schools may expand seats to accommodate students
Dubai: The UAE introduced a new age cut-off policy for 2026-27 school admissions, announced by the Ministry of Education in December 2025. Following this, Dubai’s KHDA clarified that some children previously expected to join FS1 may now need to start FS2.
KHDA emphasised that schools must comply with federal legislation, address parental concerns, and ensure every child has access to quality education.
Many parents have seen FS1 offers withdrawn for children who no longer meet the age criteria. Educators say they are restructuring early years provision, expanding capacity and guiding parents more carefully as families adjust to the revised age cut-off rules.
Nicola Upham, Principal of Wellbeing and Development and Primo and Junior School at Bloom World Academy, said staff recognise that not all children may be ready to skip FS1. To address this, the school has introduced ‘Pre-KG Nova’, a tailored early years provision for children aged 2 years and 8 months to 2 years and 11 months, positioned between the Early Excellence Centre and Pre-KG.
“We support readiness early so later transitions, including FS2, are developmentally aligned for each child,” Upham said.
She explained that the programme is designed around the developmental needs of this age group. “Pre-KG Nova is built on the understanding that children in this age range are ready for greater social engagement and gentle structure, while still developing language, emotional regulation, executive functioning and independence.”
We support readiness early so later transitions, including FS2 are developmentally aligned for each child. Rather than accelerating expectations, the provision creates the conditions for growth through enhanced adult support, personalised care and a calm, predictable daily rhythm.
Sarah O’Regan, Principal and CEO of GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis, said the school is well placed to respond to the new age cut-off guidance.
“We already operate a larger-than-average number of FS1 and FS2 classes, which allows us to accommodate the impact of the revised protocols more flexibly than many schools,” she said.
With demand patterns shifting, she added that the school is working closely with parents and admissions teams to manage the number of seats available across both year groups.
“Our approach will remain responsive and considered, ensuring we balance capacity, class sizes and the quality of provision while meeting the needs of families affected by the changes,” O’Regan explained.
She also reassured parents that children who are chronologically younger than some of their peers are supported academically, socially and emotionally.
As demand patterns shift as a result of the new age cut-offs, we will continue to work closely with our community and our admissions team to carefully manage the number of seats available across FS1 and FS2.
Educators stress that eligibility does not always equal readiness. Linzi Hammond, Head of EYFS at Sunmarke School, said learning should adapt to children rather than expecting them to arrive fully prepared.
“When children feel safe, happy and valued, learning happens naturally. Teaching must respond to the child, not rush them, because children thrive when they are supported at the right pace,” she said.
Hammond noted that strong schools respond to change through how learning is organised, not by expecting children to be “ready-made”. FS1 and FS2, she added, are a direct continuation of the same play-based curriculum delivered in nursery.
She also urged families not to treat earlier eligibility as automatic readiness. “A child may qualify for FS2 under the revised cut-off, but that does not necessarily mean it is the right decision for that child or for the family’s daily routine.”
When children feel safe, happy and valued, learning happens naturally. Teaching must respond to the child, not rush them because children thrive when they are supported at the right pace.
Joanne Leslie, Head of EYFS at Regent International School, said the focus has been on practical support rather than just explanations.
“Where possible, schools are helping families explore alternative entry points within the approved framework, maintaining transparent waiting lists and offering next-best options quickly so parents are not left in limbo,” she said.
Schools are also planning cohorts carefully, grouping children with similar birth dates to reduce unnecessary developmental gaps.
In some cases, this includes discussing whether a nursery-based pathway may be a better fit for a child’s readiness and a family’s routine, and referring families to nurseries within the school’s network that can accommodate children across FS1, FS2 and Year 1.
Where possible, the schools are helping families explore alternative entry points within the approved framework, maintaining transparent waiting lists and offering next-best options quickly so parents are not left in limbo, and planning cohorts carefully so children with similar dates of birth are grouped together to reduce unnecessary developmental gaps.
Katrina Mankani, Managing Director of Jumeirah International Nurseries, said that while starting school earlier may suit some children, others benefit from staying in a nursery environment for longer.
“For some children, starting school earlier may be right; for others, a cosier nursery environment for longer can be the best transition, particularly for working families,” she said.
She pointed to practical considerations, noting that nurseries often offer longer days, many operating until early evening and extended hours on Fridays, compared with shorter school days, which can make a significant difference for working parents.
“The regulation sets an age cut-off, but development does not run on a calendar,” Mankani added. “The job of educators is to avoid a rush mindset and instead design for readiness. The focus is on strengthening school readiness in a way that remains child-centred and play-led.”
Development doesn’t run on a calendar and the job of educators is to avoid a rush mindset and instead design for readiness.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox