Navigating UAE's Top schools and Nurseries: A comprehensive guide for parents

Guide to top UAE schools and nurseries, helping parents make smarter admission choices
Rigorous, future-focused curriculum from Pre-KG to Grade 12
Strong academic foundations built from the early years onwards
Learning designed to connect concepts across subjects meaningfully
Emphasis on critical thinking, enquiry, and real-world application
Transferable skills embedded daily
Students prepared for higher education and emerging career pathways
Spacious, well-resourced classrooms
Learning spaces designed for discussion, collaboration, and enquiry
Strong teacher presence with personalised academic guidance
High-quality resources supporting focused, structured learning
Broad enrichment programme complementing academic learning
Sports, music, art, dance, robotics, STEM, and leadership platforms
Clubs and community-linked projects building confidence and teamwork
Opportunities for creativity, communication, and holistic development
Transparent and competitively positioned fee structure; Dh14,534-Dh32,960
Structured, supportive, and parent-friendly admissions process; Springdalesdubai.com
Its philosophy blends advanced technology with human mentorship, leveraging AI tools like TruPreneurs.AI to personalise learning and build transferable, future-ready skills in children and youth, while preserving empathy, guidance, and meaningful human connection through its community of trainers, investors, and mentors.
TruPreneurs (Youth Entrepreneurship Programme): Students progress through three core phases: Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Communication, to build viable solutions to real-world problems.
Financial Literacy (Wealth Wise): Through interactive lessons, real-life simulations, and collaborative activities, WealthWise equips young learners, aged 8 to 18 years, with the knowledge, confidence, and practical skills needed to navigate the world of personal finance.
Varies depending on modules subscribed for.
Apply through www.trusity.com, www.trupreneurs.ai, email to connect@trusity.com, WhatsApp or call on 055 141 1403
Blossom Nursery provides a nurturing, enquiry-led learning environment designed to spark curiosity and cultivate independence in children from two months to five years of age. The nursery delivers the British Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) curriculum guided by its new, science-backed Sustainable Education framework.
Over 2,500 children enrolled across more than 30 locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.
Blossom introduces early digital literacy and STEAM concepts through hands-on discovery, experimentation, and problem-solving activities. While digital devices are not used in classrooms, learning experiences nurture essential future-ready skills.
Dh4,000 to Dh6,500 per month, depending on age group, location, and programme type
Admissions are open year-round for children from 45 days old to FS2.
www.theblossomnursery.com; 800NURSERY
British Orchard Nursery follows the British Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) curriculum, supporting holistic development across seven key areas of learning. The curriculum balances structured teaching with child-led exploration, allowing children’s interests to meaningfully shape learning experiences.
Beyond the core curriculum, BON offers a wide range of enrichment activities, including ballet, soccer, yoga, Zumba, and karate. These programmes support physical development, creativity, teamwork, and confidence while complementing classroom learning and promoting a balanced early childhood experience.
Fees vary by location, programme, and age group, typically ranging from Dh25,000 to Dh75,000 per year, with registration and administrative fees applied separately.
Admissions usually begin with a nursery tour and a meeting with the branch Principal to discuss the child’s individual needs. BON welcomes children from 45 days to five years of age and offers transportation services for children aged three to five years. For more details visit Britishorchardnursery.com
CBSE
For early years: Petting zoo, Kinder Kitchen, Mud kitchen, Reading area, Roleplay area, Al Bustan, Montessori Lab.
For higher grades: Podcast studio, Mathematics Lab, Matinee Area, Innovation Lab, Indoor and outdoor sports facilities.
Our extracurricular activities programme, Pro Edge, is designed to give every student the extra edge with activities ranging from Music, Coding, Robotics, Sports, Science, Literature and more. This is provided at no extra cost.
Dh17,000-Dh33,000
Admissions are now open for academic year 2026-27 from Pre KG to Grade 12
Globalindianschool.org/dubai; 800 GIISDXB (800-444 7392)
National Curriculum for England
Immersion Lab, Black Box room, Music room, Photography room, Dance studio, imaginarium, Animal Sanctuary, Vegetable patch, Culinary Lab
Well-being hour every morning with activities ranging from Music, Coding, Robotics, Arabic, Sports, Science, Literature and more. This is provided at no extra cost.
Dh33,000 - Dh44,000
Admissions details
Admissions are now open for academic year 2026-27 from Foundation Stage 1 to Year 8
glendaleschool.org; 800 GLENDALE (800-45363253)
DIATS offers a student-centred, enquiry-based approach, delivering a curriculum based on the International Baccalaureate (IB) Programme that nurtures critical thinking, creativity, and global citizenship.
The purpose-built Town Square campus offers modern classrooms, science and innovation labs, a library, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, dedicated gyms, a dance studio, a multi-purpose hall, and collaborative learning spaces designed to support holistic development.
Students enjoy a wide range of sports, creative arts, leadership opportunities, and community engagement programmes. DIATS students will also be part of the DASSA leagues (Dubai Affiliated School Sports Association).
Annual tuition fees are competitively structured, ranging approximately from Dh49,000 to Dh70,000, offering strong value for premium international education. Opening from Pre-K to Grade 8 in 2026-2027.
Admissions are open. Families are welcome to register their interest by visiting the Admissions Hub at Town Square. You can also call or write to the admissions team.
www.diats.com; 800 DIATS (34287); admissions@diats.com
Kids Spot Nursery continues to stand out as one of Dubai’s most respected early years settings, known for its child centred, play-based approach and strong community ethos. Following the British EYFS curriculum, the nursery places equal emphasis on emotional well-being, social development, and early academic foundations.
Purpose built facilities include bright learning spaces, engaging outdoor areas, and environments that encourage exploration, independence, and guided risk.
Enrichment programmes such as creative arts, movement, and language exposure complement daily learning experiences.
Kids Spot Nursery maintains transparent fee structures and a supportive admissions process, with year round intake subject to availability.Kidsspotnursery.ae
A student-centred IB education focused on enquiry, international mindedness and well-being, complemented by diverse academic and career pathways.
Purpose-built classrooms, sports halls, an indoor swimming pool, performing and visual arts studios, artificial outdoor sports pitches, outdoor learning areas for younger students, purpose-built examination facilities, upgraded cafeteria, primary library, early years classrooms, science and design labs, and a forthcoming Samsung Innovation Lab.
A wide range of sports, performing arts, STEM, leadership activities, community service opportunities, competitions and educational trips helps build confidence and character.
A highly competitive fee structure aligned with the delivery of a high-quality international education and continually upgraded facilities, with opportunities for student scholarships.
Admissions are open for the 2026–2027 academic year across all year groups in line with the KHDA framework, with personalised support from the admissions team and school tours available via the EISM website, Eischools.ae/meadows.
