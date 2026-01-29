Global Schools Group expands Middle East legacy with innovative education models

While Glendale and GIIS differ in curriculum and pedagogy, they are united by the philosophy that defines Global Schools Group — the belief that education is a transformative journey. Across both campuses, students benefit from the strength of GSG’s global network, gaining exposure to international perspectives, shared best practices, and opportunities that extend far beyond borders. It is this seamless blend of global connectivity and local relevance that brings GSG’s promise of learning without borders to life and continues to shape the future of education in the Middle East.