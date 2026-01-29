Global Schools Group expands Middle East legacy with innovative education models

The GSG network ensures students are rooted locally while staying connected to the world
Every great education story begins with a belief — and for Global Schools Group (GSG), that belief was born in Singapore in 2002. What started as a bold vision has evolved into a powerful global movement, redefining education as more than grades and classrooms. Today, GSG spans 64 campuses across 11 countries, offering seven-plus internationally recognised curricula, creating a connected learning ecosystem where ideas, cultures, and innovation transcend borders.
This global network ensures students are rooted locally while remaining connected to the world — prepared for futures shaped by global thinking and limitless opportunity.
Beyond scale, what truly sets GSG apart is the strength of its network and the advantages it brings to students and families. Students gain access to cross-campus collaborations, international exposure and exchange opportunities, and a rich pool of shared best practices, pedagogy, and leadership expertise across regions.
Globally mobile families benefit from continuity, allowing children to transition smoothly between campuses without disruption to their learning. This interconnected approach transforms global presence into tangible opportunities, reinforcing GSG’s promise of learning without borders in the most practical and impactful way.
Over two decades later, this founding promise continues to guide GSG’s journey, finding strong resonance in regions defined by ambition, diversity, and forward-thinking education — none more so than the UAE. GSG’s Middle East presence began just over a decade ago with the launch of its first Indian curriculum school in Abu Dhabi, responding to the needs of a growing expatriate community seeking continuity, global standards, and values-driven education.
Since then, growth has been steady and purposeful. Today, five campuses across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Riyadh stand as vibrant learning communities, each reflecting GSG’s forward-thinking approach and deep respect for cultural context. With several new projects already underway, the group’s regional footprint continues to expand, guided by innovation, inclusivity, and a clear vision for the future.
This vision finds its most dynamic expression in Dubai, a city where cultures converge and aspirations soar. Here, Global Schools Group has established two distinct yet philosophically aligned schools: Glendale International School Dubai, offering the British curriculum, and Global Indian International School (GIIS) Dubai, delivering the CBSE curriculum. Together, they serve the diverse needs of families from around the world, offering choice without compromise and excellence across educational pathways.
At Glendale International School Dubai, British education is reimagined for a truly international context. Anchored in the English National Curriculum and enriched by the globally acclaimed Leader in Me programme, Glendale places equal emphasis on academic excellence, emotional intelligence, well-being, and leadership development. Learning extends beyond the classroom, encouraging students to think independently, act responsibly, and grow with confidence. With character and purpose at its core, Glendale prepares children not just for examinations, but for life.
Alongside it, GIIS Dubai stands as a trusted academic home for families who value the strength and rigour of the CBSE curriculum, enhanced by international best practices. At the heart of GIIS Dubai is its commitment to holistic excellence. Signature programmes such as the award-winning Global Montessori Plus (GMP) in the early years and 9GEMS, a globally recognised comprehensive pedagogy, empower students to take ownership of their learning. Students are encouraged to look beyond textbooks, build resilience, embrace creativity, and grow into confident, forward-thinking individuals ready for an ever-evolving world.
While Glendale and GIIS differ in curriculum and pedagogy, they are united by the philosophy that defines Global Schools Group — the belief that education is a transformative journey. Across both campuses, students benefit from the strength of GSG’s global network, gaining exposure to international perspectives, shared best practices, and opportunities that extend far beyond borders. It is this seamless blend of global connectivity and local relevance that brings GSG’s promise of learning without borders to life and continues to shape the future of education in the Middle East.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox