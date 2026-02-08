UAE schools tighten mobile phone ban, warn of month-long confiscation

Schools warn phones on campus will be seized; repeat breaches risk year-end ban
Dubai: School administrations across the UAE have tightened enforcement of a long-standing ban on mobile phones on campus, warning parents that the policy will be applied uniformly, with no exceptions.
In text messages and circulars circulated through parents’ WhatsApp groups, schools said any student found carrying a mobile phone inside school premises would have the device confiscated for a full month.
Repeat violations could result in the phone being withheld until the end of the academic year, according to Emarat Al Youm.
The schools clarified that tablet devices, including iPads, are permitted strictly for educational purposes and only with the explicit request or approval of a teacher.
Using tablets during breaks, before classes, or after lessons end will be treated as a breach of school regulations.
Administrations stressed that the measures are being implemented in line with Ministerial Decision No. 851 of 2018 on student behaviour, which prohibits bringing mobile phones to school. They noted that the policy has shifted from a general guideline to firm procedural enforcement.
Maryam Al Shahi, head of the Ras Al Khaimah Girl Guides Commission, said banning phones from schools reinforces educational values and behavioural discipline.
Reducing digital distractions, she explained, helps students develop balanced personalities and reflects the commitment of educational institutions to preparing an aware and capable generation. She urged parents to cooperate fully with schools.
Administrative supervisor Salwa Hashem and teacher Bothaina Nashat said excessive phone use negatively affects students’ comprehension, particularly in subjects that require sustained focus, such as mathematics. They noted that limiting access to phones improves classroom engagement and helps students follow lessons more effectively.
