Ramadan, expected to begin on 19 February, will include a total of 12 full holiday days
Dubai: As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, teachers and school administrators across the UAE say this year’s academic calendar has been deliberately structured to reduce pressure on students while maintaining learning continuity.
Ramadan, expected to begin on 19 February, will include a total of 12 full holiday days, in addition to four Fridays of significantly reduced school hours or remote learning, according to educators in both public and private schools following the national curriculum.
They noted that the calendar avoids frequent interruptions to lessons by aligning Ramadan with existing breaks. Six of the month’s days fall on regular weekly holidays, while the final six days of Ramadan coincide with the spring break, which marks the end of the second term, according to Emarat Al Youm.
In practice, this means that the number of days dedicated to full classroom teaching during Ramadan will not exceed eight days, as the remaining school days are allocated to end-of-term assessments.
Official schedules show that weekly holidays fall on the 4th, 5th, 11th, 12th, 18th and 19th of Ramadan, while the spring break runs from 25 to 30 Ramadan. Fridays, the 3rd, 10th, 17th and 24th, will see either very short school days lasting between 90 and 150 minutes, or a shift to distance learning, subject to school approvals.
School leaders said that many schools expect the Ministry of Education to reinstate the “Ramadan with the Family” initiative, under which Fridays are designated for remote learning. The initiative, they said, aligns with the Year of the Family and aims to strengthen family cohesion while reinforcing core academic skills.
They noted that the ministry has previously issued a detailed guide for students and parents, outlining how Fridays can be used productively through educational, cultural and religious activities drawn from the curriculum.
Meanwhile, private schools offering foreign curricula have urged parents not to plan extended holidays after the mid-term break, which runs until 15 February, warning that the first week back coincides with the start of Ramadan. School administrations stressed the importance of attendance, noting that low classroom turnout can disrupt lesson delivery.
Schools also confirmed that extracurricular activities and canteen services will be suspended during Ramadan, though water stations will remain available. Parents of non-fasting children have been advised to ensure their children bring appropriate meals to school.
