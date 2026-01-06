GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Education

UAE school calendar 2025–2026: key holiday dates parents should know

Plan your next vacation with these important days off

Last updated:
Heather Cichowski
2 MIN READ
People in the UAE enjoy a day out in the sun.
People in the UAE enjoy a day out in the sun.
Gulf News Archive

Dubai: UAE schools are back in session following the winter break. As students return to the classroom and parents navigate important new changes, the question on everyone’s minds is: When are all the UAE school holidays?

Following the four-week winter break from December 8, 2025 to January 4, 2026, schools resumed on Monday, January 5, 2026.

In 2025, the UAE introduced a unified school calendar to cover public and private schools. The calendar was approved by the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council (EHCD) and the Ministry of Education (MoE).

The unified calendar standardises dates for the start of the academic year, the end of all the three terms and term breaks across the emirates.

UAE school 2025-2026 holidays and breaks

December 8, 2025–January 4, 2026: Winter break / Term 1 break

February 11, 2026–February 15, 2026: Mid-term break

March 16, 2026–March 29, 2026: Spring break and Eid Al Fitr holiday / Term 2 break

(Sharjah private schools resume on March 23, 2026)

May 25, 2026–May 26, 2026: Mid-term break and Eid Al Adha holiday

July 4, 2026: Summer break / Term 3 break  

Official holidays

Term 2: 0 holidays

Term 3: 5 holidays (including Eid Al Adha and Hijri/Islamic New Year)

The Ministry of Education has allowed private schools that do not follow the government curriculum to schedule mid-term breaks, subject to specific conditions.

Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha dates will be confirmed by The United Arab Emirates Council for Fatwa. According to current astronomical predictions, Eid Al Fitr is currently expected to begin on Friday, March 20, which coincides with the spring break.

The exact date for the beginning of Ramadan 2026 will precede the Eid Al Fitr 2026 holiday confirmation.

Related Topics:
UAEUAE school holidays

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) calendar has estimated the key dates for Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr for 2026.

When is Ramadan 2026 in the UAE? Likely dates revealed

2m read
The UAE’s unified school calendar sets out term dates and holidays for public and private schools for the 2025–2026 academic year (picture used for illustrative purposes).

Key UAE school term dates and holidays explained

3m read
2026 UAE holidays: When to take leave and score extra days off

When is the next UAE public holiday? Plan your getaway

2m read
The spring break, combined with the Eid Al Fitr holiday, will begin on March 16 and continue until March 29.

UAE schools to reopen on January 5, 2026

1m read