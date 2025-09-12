UAE announces grand Eid Al Etihad celebrations for 54th National Day with potential long weekend

Behind-the-scenes film reveals what to expect for Eid Al Etihad
Dubai: The United Arab Emirates has announced the commencement of preparations for its 54th National Day festivities, marking another milestone in the country's rich history of unity and celebration. Each year on December 2nd, the UAE comes together to commemorate Eid Al Etihad – the National Day that honours the founding and unification of the seven emirates. This annual tradition brings citizens and residents alike together in a spirit of national pride and cultural appreciation.
The 2025 celebrations promise to be particularly special, with the government designating December 2nd and 3rd as official public holidays. However, there's exciting news for those hoping for an extended break: depending on how the dates fall, residents may enjoy a four-day weekend starting December 1st. UAE public holiday regulations even suggest the possibility of a five-day extended weekend.
The centerpiece of the National Day celebrations will be a magnificent ceremony attended by the UAE's leadership. While the specific venue remains under wraps, organizers have confirmed that this prestigious gathering will take place on Tuesday, December 2nd, at a location of cultural and national significance.
Previous celebrations have set impressive precedents. The 2024 festivities were held at the majestic Jebel Hafeet in Al Ain, where the event beautifully showcased the nation's deep-rooted traditions, cultural heritage, and forward-looking vision for the future.
Beyond the main ceremony, the celebrations will extend throughout all emirates, with specially designated celebration zones planned for various locations. Last year's festivities included vibrant events at popular destinations such as Global Village, Festival Promenade, Hatta's scenic landscapes, The Outlet Village Mall, and the serene Quranic Park.
The organizers have extended a warm invitation to everyone who considers the UAE their home – both citizens and expatriate residents – encouraging them to begin planning their participation in this year's commemorative events.
Eisa Alsubousi, the director of strategic and creative affairs for Eid Al Etihad, emphasised the deeper significance of launching the celebrations on Union Pledge Day. He mentioned that this timing represents more than mere symbolism – it marks the beginning of a collective journey toward celebration and community collaboration.
"This year represents our renewed dedication to partnership and inclusivity," Alsubousi noted, "as we work together to create an unforgettable experience that brings together everyone in our diverse national community."
To build anticipation for the upcoming festivities, organisers have released exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from last year's spectacular celebrations, offering a glimpse into the careful planning and cultural pride that goes into making each National Day truly memorable.
As the UAE prepares to mark its 54th year as a unified nation, these celebrations serve as both a tribute to the country's remarkable journey and a testament to its bright future ahead.
