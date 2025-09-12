Find out which offers more data, better value, and instant activation for your trip
Dubai: When you land in the UAE, you will have two main options to stay connected - use your home country’s roaming package or buy a local tourist eSIM.
A tourist eSIM often makes more sense because roaming packages are usually expensive. Even discounted daily roaming passes can add up quickly on longer trips.
Roaming packs usually give you very limited data (sometimes only 500MB–1GB per day). UAE tourist eSIMs give you generous data allowances (10GB, 40GB, or even unlimited), so you can stream, navigate, and use social media without worrying about overage charges.
Tourist eSIMs activate instantly at the airport or online and there is no need to queue, swap SIMs, or fiddle with settings. Roaming depends on your provider’s coverage and whether you have pre-activated the package before flying.
With a UAE eSIM, you get a local UAE number, which makes it easier to book taxis, call hotels and local businesses, receive OTPs (one-time passwords) for online bookings or payments and even access special discounts on restaurants, attractions, and Wi-Fi. Roaming usually keeps you on your foreign number, which may not be as practical for local use.
Offer: 10GB of free data valid for 24 hours.
How to get it: Available after completing immigration at UAE airports.
Activation: Done instantly via self-onboarding and you do not need to remove your home SIM both can work on the same phone.
After the free data expires, you can buy a plan:
Dh49 (incl. VAT)
4GB data + 30 flexi minutes
Validity: 28 days
There are options, for example – 10GB for Dh99.
Free Tourist eSIM is valid for 30 days from purchase.
Can be renewed at a du store with your passport and valid visa.
If you switch to UAE residency before expiry, you can migrate to resident plans using your Emirates ID.
Maximum of two SIMs per passport.
Available only if you’re 18 and above with a valid UAE entry stamp/visa.
e& (Etisalat) has an instant eSIM with 10GB of free data for visitors. The free instant eSIM can be self-activated as soon as you pass through immigration at a UAE airport. It is important to note that while the eSIM is free, with a 10GB data allowance, the data is only available to use for one day, after which, you will need to purchase a data plan that suits your needs.
Visitor Line Advance Plan
10GB local data
60 flexi minutes (local & international)
Validity: 28 days
Price: Dh94.28 (excl. 5% VAT)
Includes a new SIM (you can choose an eSIM option online through the e& website - www.etisalat.ae/en/c/mobile/plans/visitor-line.html
Available for visitors aged 18 and above.
Packs are valid for 28 days, but can be repurchased multiple times.
Validity matches your visa.
You can later switch to Etisalat Wasel Prepaid or Postpaid with your Emirates ID, if you have become a UAE resident.
Buy online, select the eSIM option, and choose your number.
Virgin Mobile offers flexible short-term and long-term eSIM plans.
Unlimited data for 3 days - Dh99
40GB for 7 days - Dh142
Unlimited data for 30 days - Dh500
How to get it:
Download the Virgin Mobile app or visit their website - www.virginmobile.ae/tourist-join/#/plan-selection
Scan your passport, take a selfie, and choose your plan.
Activation is instant, you’re online within minutes.
Short visit/stopover - du’s Free Tourist eSIM is perfect.
One to two weeks: Etisalat Visitor Line (10GB + calls) or Virgin’s 7-day 40GB plan.
Longer stays: Virgin’s 30-day unlimited plan or du’s renewable 28-day packs.
