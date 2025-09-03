Dubai Police warn of the risks of free Wi-Fi - the warning signs and how to keep data safe
Dubai: At a café or in a mall, it can be tempting to connect to free Wi-Fi, especially if you are working remotely. In Dubai, there are many places with public Wi-Fi, but these spots are also prime targets for cybercriminals.
Without proper protection, hackers can retrieve your personal information, such as passwords, banking details, or private messages, while you are connected to public Wi-Fi, according to Dubai Police’s ‘E-Crime Hub’ (ecrimehub.gov.ae), a digital resource for community-wide cybersecurity education.
How cybercriminals exploit public Wi-Fi
Cybercriminals use open networks to steal information, install malware, or impersonate users. In Dubai, where digital lives are closely tied to e-banking, online shopping, social media, and work, the risks are particularly concerning.
Remember: your privacy is not guaranteed just because the Wi-Fi is free.
Some of the ways this can happen include:
Personal and financial data being intercepted.
Cybercriminals using your device to spread malware.
Sensitive work information being exposed.
Warning signs to look out for
Dubai Police highlight several red flags when connecting to public Wi-Fi:
Multiple networks with similar names (for example, ‘FreeMallWiFi’ and ‘MallWiFi_Free’).
No password requirement or lack of a security notice when connecting.
Device warnings such as “Connection is not secure” or “Other users can see your activity.”
Pop-ups asking for personal information before you can browse.
According to Dubai Police, it is safe to use public Wi-Fi if precautions are taken. Here are some important steps:
Always verify the official Wi-Fi network name with staff before connecting. Avoid networks that look almost — but not exactly — like the venue’s name.
Avoid accessing sensitive information such as banking accounts or work emails on public Wi-Fi. Instead, use your mobile data or wait until you are on a private network.
Turn off file sharing, AirDrop, and Bluetooth when not needed, as these features can allow others on the same network to access your device.
Use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) if you must connect. VPNs encrypt your traffic so hackers cannot read it.
Public Wi-Fi can be safe for general browsing if you avoid logging in to sensitive accounts and use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Always confirm the network name with staff and keep your privacy in mind.
A VPN creates a secure tunnel for your data, keeping it hidden from prying eyes on public networks. Dubai Police strongly recommend using one whenever you must connect to free Wi-Fi.
