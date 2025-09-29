X-VPN expands European coverage

Global VPN service presents 13 new server locations
X-VPN, a global Virtual Private Network (VPN) service, today announced a major expansion of its European infrastructure, adding 13 new server locations and bringing its footprint to 44 European countries. This rollout strengthens X-VPN’s ability to provide faster, more reliable connections for users travelling between Europe, the UAE and beyond — and to help them protect their personal data on public Wi-Fi.
Users can already access the new servers inside the X-VPN app — simply refresh and connect — or download VPN to get started immediately.
“With nearly every European country now covered, our customers can enjoy more secure and stable connections while travelling or working remotely,” said a spokesperson for X-VPN. “Whether you’re logging in from a café in Paris or an airport lounge in Dubai, you’ll have access to advanced encryption and a wide choice of servers.”
Public Wi-Fi remains a prime target for cybercriminals who may intercept traffic, redirect users to fake websites, or install malicious software. X-VPN’s app includes features designed to mitigate these risks, such as:
● Advanced encryption (AES-256) to protect data in transit
● Modern tunnelling protocols (WireGuard, OpenVPN) for speed and reliability
● Published no-logs policy to maintain privacy
The company’s campaign highlights three simple habits for safer connections on open networks:
Verify the Wi-Fi name with venue staff or signage to avoid “look-alike” hotspots.
Activate X-VPN before logging in to email, social media, or work systems.
Keep software updated and enable two-factor authentication on important accounts.
Under the UAE’s cybercrime framework, VPN use is lawful when used for legitimate purposes such as securing public Wi-Fi or accessing authorized services while travelling. X-VPN reminds customers they are responsible for following local laws and offers educational materials to help users configure the app responsibly.
“Security doesn’t have to be complicated,” the spokesperson added. “By combining a reputable VPN with everyday habits, people can stay connected with confidence — whether in the UAE, Europe, or beyond.”
