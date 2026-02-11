11 visa mistakes UAE travellers still make before flying to Europe, UK, US

Dubai: For many UAE residents, international travel is routine. Europe, the UK, and the US feature regularly on itineraries for holidays, business meetings, and family visits. Yet visa refusals across these destinations remain high, often due to avoidable errors rather than complex immigration issues.

Under EU Visa Code Article 32, Schengen visas may be refused if documents are considered unreliable. In the US, INA Section 221(g) allows officers to delay or refuse applications that are incomplete.

This is one of the most common failure points. Even small discrepancies can undermine an otherwise strong application, especially when documents are reviewed quickly.

Here are 11 common visa mistakes UAE residents continue to make when applying for Europe, the UK, and the US—and what works better instead.

Echoing wider industry concerns, Alena Iakina, founder of visarun.ai, says most refusals are driven less by inadmissibility and more by recurring, avoidable mistakes made by frequent travellers who underestimate the level of scrutiny involved.

Following the European Commission’s 12% increase in the basic Schengen visa fee—from €80 to €90—the collective loss for UAE residents could exceed Dh31 million in 2025 if rejection levels remain broadly unchanged, as per European Commission fee regulations and recent rejection volumes.

UAE-based applicants lost around Dh21.7 million (€5.2 million) in non-refundable Schengen visa fees, based on data released in mid-2025 by the European Commission. The losses are set to rise this year.

The Schengen short-stay rule allows 90 days within any rolling 180-day period across the entire Schengen Area, not per country and not per visa.

Ask yourself: Would your finances make sense to an officer seeing them for the first time?

Passport rules vary by destination, and airlines often enforce them before immigration officers do. Many travellers only discover problems at the airport.

According to US consular guidance, B1/B2 applicants in the UAE must attend in-person interviews. ESTA is only available to Visa Waiver Program nationals, not most UAE residents.

Ask yourself: Would an officer clearly see why you will come back?

Rejection rates also remain elevated in stricter states such as Malta, Estonia, and Belgium, increasing the financial risk for applicants. At today’s prices, even small mistakes can come at a significant cost.

With Schengen visa fees now at €90 and service charges averaging Dh150, each failed application costs UAE residents about Dh510 in non-refundable fees, according to European Commission fee structures and visa processing data.

