Europe’s new border system starts logging in your entries, exits, stay days automatically
Dubai: If you’re heading to Europe for a quick holiday or business trip, there may be doubts on the new border system and its impact on how long you stay in Schengen countries.
The EU’s Entry/Exit System (EES) is now being rolled out across Schengen countries — replacing passport stamps with digital tracking for all non-EU visitors, including UAE residents.
The EES started operating on October 12, 2025 and will be fully in place by April 10, 2026. From then, every time you enter or leave the Schengen area, the system will automatically record your entry and exit dates, fingerprints, and facial image.
The good news: the rules for short stays aren’t changing. UAE passport holders can still spend up to 90 days within any 180-day period in Schengen countries without a visa. What’s changing is how those days are counted — electronically instead of by stamps.
If you’ve ever flipped through your passport trying to calculate how many days you’ve spent in Europe, the EES will make that history. Your travel data will now be stored digitally, making border checks faster and more accurate.
Until April 2026, both systems will run side by side — meaning you may still get a physical stamp during the transition. But once the EES is fully live, stamping will stop, and the system will handle all record-keeping automatically.
UAE travellers can also use the official Schengen short-stay calculator online to check how many days remain on their 90-day allowance. Simply enter your travel dates, and it will tell you when you can re-enter without overstaying.
Overstaying — even by a few days — will be easier to detect once the EES goes live. Anyone exceeding the 90-day limit could face fines, re-entry bans, or visa difficulties in the future.
For UAE citizens and residents who make frequent trips for shopping, business, or holidays, keeping an eye on your travel days has never been more important.
So, while the EES won’t change the rules, it will change how Europe tracks them — giving travellers a smoother, smarter, and fully digital border experience from next year.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox