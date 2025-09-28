Are biometric or e-passports needed to visit Schengen countries from October?

A biometric or an e-passport, looks like a regular passport but contains a small electronic chip. The chip, usually RFID, stores your personal details, photo, and fingerprints. It allows for faster and more secure identity checks at borders, reduces fraud, and makes automated verification possible. You can spot one by a small gold chip symbol on the cover.

With biometric or e-passports now widely adopted worldwide, many travellers are asking how Europe’s new system will affect Schengen trips. So what exactly is a biometric passport — and will you need one to travel?

Dubai: From October 12, 2025, Europe’s Schengen countries will begin rolling out a new Entry/Exit System (EES) at airports and border points. Instead of stamping passports, border officers will log traveller details digitally — including entry dates and length of stay.

According to the official EES website, these kiosks are optional and only available for biometric passport holders.

The main difference lies in speed. Some airports will add automated kiosks — known as self-service systems — similar to the e-gates at Dubai Airport. With a biometric passport, you can scan your document, look into a camera, and pass through quickly before meeting an officer. Without one, you’ll still get in, but you’ll go through the manual line.

Both biometric and regular passports are accepted in Schengen countries. Immigration won’t turn you away just because your passport doesn’t have a chip.

The European Union highlights that this approach is designed not only to improve security but also to make border checks smoother for legitimate travellers, replacing manual passport stamps with a faster digital process.

According to the official EES website, storing biometric data such as photos and fingerprints allows authorities to verify identities more accurately, reduce the risk of fraud, and ensure travellers respect the 90-day stay limit within a 180-day period. It also helps detect overstays and strengthens border security by preventing the misuse of travel documents.

Children under 12 years old: They are exempt from fingerprint collection, though their photo may still be taken.

Travellers who don’t need a visa, including UAE passport holders: The system will capture a facial image along with four fingerprints. This applies to most short-stay visitors entering the Schengen Area without a visa.

Travellers with a Schengen visa: Only a facial image will be collected at the border, since fingerprints are already taken as part of the visa application process.

The new EES replaces passport stamps with a digital record. You don’t need a biometric passport to enter Schengen countries, but it gives you quicker access through automated kiosks. By April 2026, the system will be fully active across Europe, making travel smoother and more secure.

In all cases, the EES will automatically track the length of stay and flag overstays, replacing the need for manual passport stamps. This ensures smoother travel for those following the rules, while adding extra checks against fraud and identity misuse.

Expats from visa-exempt countries — such as the UK, US, Canada, Australia, and others — will have both a photo and four fingerprints recorded when entering.

For the large expat community in the UAE, the experience will depend on nationality. Expats who require a Schengen visa will continue to submit their fingerprints and photo during the visa process, with only their photo stored again at the border.

Travellers with biometric passports will be able to use faster self-service kiosks at certain airports, reducing waiting times. The good news is that most UAE passports already contain biometric chips, so many residents are already prepared without knowing it.

UAE passport holders can visit Schengen countries visa-free for up to 90 days within a 180-day period . While the new system is being phased in, border checks may take slightly longer than usual.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.