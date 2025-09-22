Gulf’s Schengen-style visa to revolutionise travel across 6 GCC nations

'GCC Grand Tours' visa to simplify tourism, boost regional economy
The GCC Unified Tourist Visa, dubbed “GCC Grand Tours,” is set for a trial launch in late 2025, with full rollout to follow.
It allows seamless travel across Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman, mimicking the Schengen model.
Jassim Al-Budaiwi, GCC Secretary-General, confirmed the visa is in its final approval phase, with applications soon available via a digital platform.
Who can benefit from the GCC Grand Tours Visa?
While GCC citizens already enjoy visa-free travel within the region, the visa targets millions of foreign residents in the GCC. It simplifies visa processes, offering longer validity and lower costs compared to obtaining six separate visas.
UAE Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, emphasized that residents, not just national passport holders, will gain easier mobility, making documents like the Emirates ID more powerful.
What are the expected features of the GCC Unified Tourist Visa?
Though details are still being finalized, the visa may offer options for single-country or six-country access, with validity periods of 30 to 90 days.
This flexibility will cater to diverse travel needs, encouraging tourism and boosting regional economies. The visa’s digital platform will simplify applications, aligning with global technological advancements and security standards.
How will the visa boost tourism in the GCC region?
Approved in late 2023 by GCC ministers, the visa aims to grow tourism economies by easing cross-border travel.
The UAE, a regional tourism hub, is enhancing infrastructure, including the Etihad Rail passenger train, set for 2026, to connect its seven emirates. This will complement the visa, making intra-GCC travel more accessible and appealing to tourists.
The six GCC nations are aligning technological and security requirements to ensure a smooth launch.
While the visa’s framework is nearly complete, final details, such as specific application requirements, are still under review.
The collaborative efforts, discussed in a June 2025 Riyadh meeting, reflect a commitment to overcoming these hurdles for a successful implementation.
By allowing residents to move freely across six countries, the GCC Grand Tours Visa will enhance regional connectivity and cultural exchange.
It reduces bureaucratic hurdles, lowers costs, and promotes tourism, positioning the GCC as a unified travel destination.
Currently, UAE residents face varied visa requirements across GCC countries.
For instance, UAE citizens enter Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar visa-free, but non-citizen residents often need eVisas or on-arrival visas.
In August, Kuwait announced it will grant tourist visas on arrival for GCC residents, allowing entry with a GCC ID car.
In October 2024, the UAE announced the rollout of a 30-day eVisa for expatriate residents of GCC countries, following certain conditions, including validity of residency for at least one year and passports for at least six months.
The unified visa will standardise and streamline these processes.
For Saudi Arabia, which is expanding its tourism under Vision 2030, the unified visa could give extra boost to mega-projects include Neom, the Red Sea resorts, and AlUla’s cultural oasis.
For example, it would allow travellers to combine Saudi stops with Dubai’s luxury hubs and Qatar’s cultural landmarks — turning the Gulf into a multi-destination hotspot.
The Kingdom already has a strong religious tourism base. As home to Makkah and Madinah, it welcomes millions of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims every year.
Raymond Khoury, partner and head of technology and innovation management practice at Arthur D. Little Middle East, told Arab News:
“The GCC unified visa system offers to enhance the experiences of these visitors by encouraging longer stays and facilitating travel to other cultural and historical sites, such as AlUla, Neom, and Diriyah to name a few.”
He added: “Major airports such as Riyadh and Jeddah can serve as transit hubs offering short-stay cultural excursions to nearby sites like Diriyah or Qiddiya. The Kingdom can also promote multi-country itineraries — such as Jeddah to AlUla to Dubai or Muscat — using regional rail and low-cost air travel.”
