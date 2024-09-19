How can I get the eSIM?

The free instant eSIM can be self-activated as soon as you pass through immigration at a UAE airport. You will be able to spot the QR code available on ads that have been displayed at the airports and even at some Metro stations and shopping malls. Alternatively, you can visit the webpage here: https://www.etisalat.ae/en/c/mobile/plans/visitor-line.html and select the eSIM package.

The eSIM is activated through facial recognition, making it easier to install.

It is important to note that while the eSIM is free, with a 10GB data allowance, the data is only available to use for one day, after which, you will need to purchase a data plan that suits your needs.

How does an eSIM work?

An eSIM is a digital SIM card that can be downloaded and activated on your phone, without the need for a physical SIM card. You would, however, need to check if your phone supports eSIMs, by following these steps:

Apple devices

Go to Settings > Cellular.

Scroll down and if you see an ‘Add eSIM’ option, you can use an eSIM on your phone.

Android devices