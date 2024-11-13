800 Toll Free Service

If a number starts with '800-' or '8000-', the call is toll-free for you and the business or organisation you are calling cover the cost of the call. The ‘800-‘ is usually followed by easy to remember digits, normally three or more. If a UAE hotline starts with 800, you can be rest assured that you will not be charged for the call you are making, whether from a landline or a mobile.

‘600-‘ hotlines

The UAE's telecommunications service providers also offer businesses with the option to choose a '600' number, where organisations can have easy to remember numbers for their customers, but these are not toll free. Normal call rates would apply if you are calling the company, depending on whether you are calling from a landline or mobile, and these charges can add up, especially if you are on hold for long.

According to TDRA, these calls are not typically covered by your mobile plan's free minutes.

Landline numbers in the UAE

Landline to landline calls in the UAE are free, regardless of the telecom service provider you are using, or the emirate you are calling.

These are the emirate codes for landlines in the UAE:

02 - Abu Dhabi

03 - Al Ain

04 - Dubai

06 - Sharjah, Ajman and Umm al-Quwain

07 - Ras Al Khaimah

09 - Fujairah