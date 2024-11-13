Dubai: Not all hotline numbers are created equal – while the contact number for your bank or go-to restaurant delivery might seem like it is toll free, look again. Depending on whether the hotline starts with an 800 or a 600, you may or may not be paying for the call you make.
The UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) took to its social media channels on November 12, to educate people about hotline numbers and when they are toll free.
800 Toll Free Service
If a number starts with '800-' or '8000-', the call is toll-free for you and the business or organisation you are calling cover the cost of the call. The ‘800-‘ is usually followed by easy to remember digits, normally three or more. If a UAE hotline starts with 800, you can be rest assured that you will not be charged for the call you are making, whether from a landline or a mobile.
‘600-‘ hotlines
The UAE's telecommunications service providers also offer businesses with the option to choose a '600' number, where organisations can have easy to remember numbers for their customers, but these are not toll free. Normal call rates would apply if you are calling the company, depending on whether you are calling from a landline or mobile, and these charges can add up, especially if you are on hold for long.
According to TDRA, these calls are not typically covered by your mobile plan's free minutes.
Landline numbers in the UAE
Landline to landline calls in the UAE are free, regardless of the telecom service provider you are using, or the emirate you are calling.
These are the emirate codes for landlines in the UAE:
02 - Abu Dhabi
03 - Al Ain
04 - Dubai
06 - Sharjah, Ajman and Umm al-Quwain
07 - Ras Al Khaimah
09 - Fujairah
The article was first published on April 5, 2021, and has been updated since.