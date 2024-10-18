“We recently launched the second version of the platform, featuring a redesigned user interface with innovative elements that align with our strategy to enhance user experience. The update includes AI-powered live chat services for quick access to reliable government information, digital service evaluations, payment options, and an enhanced services guide. It also improves existing services like Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) and public parking fee payments,” she said.

“This version balances technical upgrades and user-friendliness, representing a significant step toward achieving our vision for digital transformation,” she added.

The Sharjah Digital Platform and its accompanying app are projects in which we take great pride. This platform serves as a unified digital channel for accessing services from local and federal government entities in Sharjah. Leveraging the latest technologies and offering flexible features enables users to access services within minutes while ensuring top-tier security. - Lamia Obaid Al Shamsi, Director of Sharjah Digital Department

New dashboard

“The Sharjah Digital Platform and its accompanying app are projects in which we take great pride. This platform serves as a unified digital channel for accessing services from local and federal government entities in Sharjah. Leveraging the latest technologies and offering flexible features enables users to access services within minutes while ensuring top-tier security,” Lamia said.

The app now contains a personalised dashboard, where you will find not only your essential documents – like your Emirates ID and driver’s licence – but also updates on vehicle registration renewal and options to pay for services.

Documents you can easily access You can get the digital versions of all these documents through your Digital Sharjah dashboard:

Passport (for UAE citizens)

Emirates ID

Car registration

Driver’s licence

Parking permits (if any)

All the services you can access on the new dashboard

Here are all the services you can access on your dashboard as a Sharjah resident:

- Sewa bill – amount due

- Telecommunications bill (e& and du) – amount due

- Traffic fines payment

- Vehicles registered under your traffic file

- Reporting an accident through Rafid.

- Reporting an accident when the second party is unknown.

- File a road complaint (report a damaged or unsafe road)

How technology will change how you live and work in Sharjah

Lamia also spoke about upcoming projects that have been created to make it easier for people to start a business in the emirate, buy or rent property, or get data on different aspects.

These projects have been made possible through collaboration with different departments, and many of these platforms were being displayed at the Sharjah government’s stand at Gitex Global 2024.