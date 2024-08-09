Types of prepaid parking subscriptions

• Full city access: Park anywhere in Sharjah with subscriptions ranging from 10 days to one year.• Two-zone access: This will mainly benefit motorists that frequent specific areas. You can apply for options from one month to one year.

• Business subscriptions: Businesses can secure parking for their fleet with city-wide access plans.

Cost of parking subscription permits in Sharjah

Personal parking subscriptions are issued by Sharjah Municipality:

Personal parking subscription for all areas of Sharjah City

• 10 days – Dh170

• 20 days – Dh290

• 30 days – Dh390

• Three months – Dh850

• Six months – Dh1,400

• 12 months – Dh2,300

Personal parking subscription for two areas only

• One month – Dh166

• Three months – Dh500

• Six months – Dh900

• 12 months – Dh1,700

How to apply for the parking subscription online

1. Visit the website shjmun.gov.ae and click on ‘Smart Services’. Select the ‘Public Parking Department Services’ and choose ‘Parking Subscription’.

2. Next, you will be transferred to an online services platform for Sharjah City Municipality. Log in with your existing online account with Sharjah City Municipality. If you do not have an account, click on ‘New User Registration’.

3. Then, enter your mobile number and enter the one-time password (OTP) sent to your phone.

4. After that, enter your full name, and email address, and create a password. Click on ‘next’ and you will be asked to sign in with your new account.

5. Once that is complete, click on ‘Apply for a Parking Subscription’ and start filling out the application form.

6. Select permit type as ‘Personal’ and permit type.

7. Next, select the two areas where you will use the parking subscription card. Click ‘Next’.

8. Personal details:

• Enter your Emirates ID number

• Upload the front and back of your Emirates ID.

• Fill your full name, nationality, mobile number and date of birth.

• Enter your Traffic Code Number (TC Number).

• Upload your vehicle registration card (both sides).

• Select your language.

9. Click ‘Next’.

10. Vehicle details:

• Enter the car model and colour.

• Enter the vehicle number plate.

• TC Number.

11. Payment details:

After completing the application form, enter your payment details (debit or credit card) and click on ‘Submit’ to make the payment. You will receive a confirmation email once the payment is successful.

Your subscription gets linked to your licence plate, allowing you to park freely in designated areas.

Where can you park?

Once you have parking subscription, you can park freely in the reserved public parking spots in these key neighbourhoods in the city: