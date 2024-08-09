Dubai: Tired of circling the block for a parking spot in Sharjah? If you live or work in the emirate, a parking subscription is your ticket to hassle-free parking. With this subscription you can get reserved access to public parking spaces in prime locations.
So, save time, money and stress by signing up for one of these convenient parking subscriptions. Here’s how you can get started:
Types of prepaid parking subscriptions
• Full city access: Park anywhere in Sharjah with subscriptions ranging from 10 days to one year.• Two-zone access: This will mainly benefit motorists that frequent specific areas. You can apply for options from one month to one year.
• Business subscriptions: Businesses can secure parking for their fleet with city-wide access plans.
Cost of parking subscription permits in Sharjah
Personal parking subscriptions are issued by Sharjah Municipality:
Personal parking subscription for all areas of Sharjah City
• 10 days – Dh170
• 20 days – Dh290
• 30 days – Dh390
• Three months – Dh850
• Six months – Dh1,400
• 12 months – Dh2,300
Personal parking subscription for two areas only
• One month – Dh166
• Three months – Dh500
• Six months – Dh900
• 12 months – Dh1,700
How to apply for the parking subscription online
1. Visit the website shjmun.gov.ae and click on ‘Smart Services’. Select the ‘Public Parking Department Services’ and choose ‘Parking Subscription’.
2. Next, you will be transferred to an online services platform for Sharjah City Municipality. Log in with your existing online account with Sharjah City Municipality. If you do not have an account, click on ‘New User Registration’.
3. Then, enter your mobile number and enter the one-time password (OTP) sent to your phone.
4. After that, enter your full name, and email address, and create a password. Click on ‘next’ and you will be asked to sign in with your new account.
5. Once that is complete, click on ‘Apply for a Parking Subscription’ and start filling out the application form.
6. Select permit type as ‘Personal’ and permit type.
7. Next, select the two areas where you will use the parking subscription card. Click ‘Next’.
8. Personal details:
• Enter your Emirates ID number
• Upload the front and back of your Emirates ID.
• Fill your full name, nationality, mobile number and date of birth.
• Enter your Traffic Code Number (TC Number).
• Upload your vehicle registration card (both sides).
• Select your language.
9. Click ‘Next’.
10. Vehicle details:
• Enter the car model and colour.
• Enter the vehicle number plate.
• TC Number.
11. Payment details:
After completing the application form, enter your payment details (debit or credit card) and click on ‘Submit’ to make the payment. You will receive a confirmation email once the payment is successful.
Your subscription gets linked to your licence plate, allowing you to park freely in designated areas.
Where can you park?
Once you have parking subscription, you can park freely in the reserved public parking spots in these key neighbourhoods in the city:
• Al Khan 1
• Al Khan 2
• Al Nahda 5
• Abu Shagarah
• Al Abar
• Al Budaniq
• Al Fisht
• Al Ghuwair
• Al Jubail
• Al Khezamia
• Al Layyeh
• Al Mahatah
• Al Mamzar
• Al Manakh
• Al Meraijah
• Al Musalla
• Al Nabaah
• Al Nahda 1
• Al Nahda 2
• Al Nahda 3
• Al Nahda 4
• Al Nahdha – Industrial 1
• Al Nasserya
• Al Qulayaah
• Al Ramtha
• Al Rifaah
• Al Ruqa Al Hamra
• Al Shahba
• Al Soor
• Al Ghubaiba
• Al Yarmook
• Al-Majarah
• Al-Majaz-1
• Al-Majaz-2
• Al-Majaz-3
• Al-Sheyookh
• Al-Showaihiyeen
• Bu-Tina
• Central Souq
• Industrial Area 12
• Industrial Area 13
• Industrial Area 15
• Industrial Area 17
• Industrial Area 2
• Industrial Area 4
• Industrial Area 5
• Industrial Area 6
• Industrial Area 7
• Industrial Area 8
• Industrial Area 3
• Muwaileh Commercial 1
• Muwaileh Commercial 2
• Muwaileh Commercial 3
• Muwaileh Commercial 4
• Muwaileh Commercial
• Maysaloon
• Samnan
• Um Altaraffa
• Warehouses Lands 1
• Warehouses Lands 2