Dubai: Parked your car outside for a few hours and returned to find a dent and a few scratches on your car? If the motorist that did this to your vehicle is not present at the scene, this is known as an ‘unknown traffic accident’ and you can report it through the Dubai Police app (https://gulfnews.com/living-in-uae/safety-security/uae-had-a-car-accident-but-dont-know-who-hit-your-vehicle-heres-how-to-file-a-report-1.1622645682908).

But what happens if you don’t have Wi-Fi access or data on your phone? Instead, you can file a traffic accident report at your nearest petrol station.

The new ‘On-the-Go’ initiative launched by Dubai Police, in cooperation with the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), allows motorists to report minor traffic accidents or ‘unknown traffic accidents’ at ENOC service stations in Dubai.

How do I report a traffic accident at a petrol pump in Dubai?

Go to the nearest ENOC station in Dubai, and an employee at the gas station will report the accident to Dubai Police.

First, the employee will take a picture of the damage. Then you need to provide your vehicle details like plate number, driving licence number, and mobile number.

After the report has been filed, the car owner will receive a confirmation SMS along with a transaction number to follow up on the case.

Through the Dubai Police app

Alternatively, you can report a minor or unknown traffic accident via the Dubai Police app available for Apple and Android devices and file a report in a few minutes. If you want a step-step guide on how to file an unknown traffic report through the app, click here: https://gulfnews.com/living-in-uae/safety-security/uae-had-a-car-accident-but-dont-know-who-hit-your-vehicle-heres-how-to-file-a-report-1.1622645682908.

Cost

The service fee for filing an unknown traffic report is Dh420.

How to report an unknown traffic accident through the Ministry of Interior

If the accident occurred in any other Emirate, like Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, or Fujairah, you can raise the complaint through the Ministry of Interior (MOI) app. Click here to find out how.