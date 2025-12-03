SearchInform expands Gulf presence with new Riyadh office to boost data protection

Expansion aims to boost regional resilience against cyber threats
Riyadh: SearchInform, the leading developer of information security and risk management solutions, has opened an office in Riyadh, this August 2025. This expansion aims to strengthen the company’s regional presence and meet the growing demand for data protection across the Gulf.
“Saudi Arabia is one of the most advanced markets in the region in the field of information security. The government continues to invest heavily in data protection, organizational information resilience, and digital sovereignty”, noted Artem Volodin, SearchInform CEO MENA. “SearchInform solutions protect customers from all business spheres worldwide against data loss and internal threats. For customers in Saudi Arabia we offer solutions, adapted for the local market requirements, equipped with Arabic OCR, pre-set policies for ensuring compliance with local regulations. We’re happy to contribute to the aim of building secure future for local organisations.”
The new branch will support SearchInform’s local partners and maintain close contact with customers in the region. SearchInform already collaborates with leading regional players, including FVC, SBM, Scope, Green Circle, and others, and plans to further expand its network across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.
“Its team of onboard sales, pre-sales, technical support and implementation professionals will assist customers and partners throughout deployment and provide continuous support”, told Artem Volodin, SearchInform CEO MENA. “Local partners only need to offer our solutions to customers, all ongoing work processes will be supported by the employees of the new office”.
Next-Gen DLP – Risk Monitor by SearchInform mitigates the widest range of internal risks, ranging from data leaks and corporate fraud to systematic violation of corporate rules, idleness, sabotage, and employees' illicit actions. It prevents leaks and incidents through comprehensive monitoring of all data transmission channels, AI-enhanced security policies, advanced analytics, and a set of e-forensics tools. As a single-agent platform, it unifies the capabilities of all protective company’s tools, eliminating the need for multiple security tools. The system automatically discovers and classifies sensitive data, manages access rights and ensures full traceability with digital watermarking.
In honor of the office opening, SearchInform will host the dinner, dedicated to actual and potential partners on December 9. Company executives will present protective solutions, showcase real-world use cases of incident prevention, and highlight partnership opportunities. The conference will take place in Mövenpick Hotel and Residences Riyadh. Advance registration for participation is required.
