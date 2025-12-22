From Yanbu to Al Henakiyah, competitors face dunes, gravel plains, and marathon stages
Dubai: The Dakar Rally returns to Saudi Arabia from January 3 to 17 for its seventh straight edition in the Kingdom, featuring one of the most demanding routes since the event first moved to the region. With a course that spans coastlines, deep desert and historic rally heartlands, Dakar 2026 promises two weeks of relentless competition across Saudi Arabia’s vast and varied terrain.
Held under the supervision of the Ministry of Sport, organised by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and promoted by the Saudi Motorsport Company, the rally continues to grow in scale and ambition. This year’s route covers a total distance of 7,999 kilometres, including 4,845 kilometres of timed Special Stages, making it one of the longest and toughest editions in the Saudi era.
The rally begins and ends in Yanbu, a Red Sea coastal city that will host the Prologue, Stages 1 and 2, and the final Stage 13. The opening stages introduce competitors to a mix of gravel plains, rocky passages and light sand, set between the coast and inland hills. The terrain may appear forgiving, but subtle changes in surface and colour demand focus from the very start. Returning to Yanbu at the end of the rally adds a sense of symmetry, offering a familiar setting after nearly two weeks of punishing racing.
From Yanbu, the rally heads to AlUla, one of the most visually striking regions on the route. Vast open spaces, sandy tracks and dramatic rock formations define this section. With few clear landmarks, navigation becomes critical, especially as competitors weave through plains, hills and rocky stretches. As part of the marathon phase, teams must rely on limited support and overnight desert camps, placing the emphasis firmly on strategy, mechanical care and rider discipline.
Hail marks a major turning point in the rally and features the longest stage of Dakar 2026. Deeply connected to Saudi Arabia’s rally culture, the region delivers a full day in the dunes as competitors push towards the Qassim area. Rolling sand hills and broad valleys dominate the landscape, offering little variety in surface but constant shifts in rhythm and momentum. It is a physically and mentally draining day that rewards experience in deep sand before a long liaison leads teams towards Riyadh.
After a well-earned rest day, Riyadh serves as a central transition point. The stage following the break demands patience and control. Fast sandy tracks encourage speed, but fatigue and overconfidence can quickly undo progress. With the day’s combined distance nearing 900 kilometres, concentration becomes as important as outright pace, particularly during long liaison sections in and out of the capital.
Leaving Riyadh, the rally dives back into classic Dakar territory at Wadi Al Dawasir, one of the Kingdom’s largest dune regions. Long dune lines, wide valleys and open horizons define this stage, offering a pure desert driving experience. While navigation is relatively clear, even minor errors can prove costly, especially as this area forms the heart of the second marathon phase. Endurance, focus and consistency are key in a region that embodies the spirit of traditional Dakar racing.
Bisha brings a different challenge. The terrain allows for speed, but navigation becomes the main obstacle. A dense network of tracks, junctions and intersections can quickly catch competitors out. Fatigue from the long distances adds to the difficulty, making calm decision-making essential. Those who manage their pace and avoid mistakes will gain an advantage as the rally heads into its final stretch.
Al Henakiyah offers one of the last chances to affect the overall standings. The stage features constantly changing terrain, moving from fast tracks to narrow sections and unpredictable riverbeds. Small dunes near the finish may look harmless but still demand care and precision. It is a balanced stage that rewards all-round ability before the rally returns to Yanbu for the finale.
With 812 competitors from 69 countries, Dakar 2026 is set to deliver a true test of endurance, skill and adaptability. Each region brings its own demands, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s growing reputation as a defining stage for the world’s toughest rally.
