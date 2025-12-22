The rally begins and ends in Yanbu, a Red Sea coastal city that will host the Prologue, Stages 1 and 2, and the final Stage 13. The opening stages introduce competitors to a mix of gravel plains, rocky passages and light sand, set between the coast and inland hills. The terrain may appear forgiving, but subtle changes in surface and colour demand focus from the very start. Returning to Yanbu at the end of the rally adds a sense of symmetry, offering a familiar setting after nearly two weeks of punishing racing.