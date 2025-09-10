TDRA’s new AI tool detects online scams in sms, emails, and social media
Dubai: In today’s digital world, scams and fraudulent messages are becoming increasingly sophisticated, making it harder for users to know what’s real and what’s fake. To help protect people online, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has launched Digital FraudHunter, an AI-powered tool that quickly checks suspicious messages, giving users peace of mind and a safer digital experience.
TDRA launched Digital FraudHunter, an advanced AI-powered tool designed to help digital platform users detect suspicious messages quickly and securely. The initiative aims to protect users from digital fraud, enhance digital literacy, and encourage caution when interacting with electronic messages.
How Digital FraudHunter works
Users can access the service on the TDRA website - tdra.gov.ae/en/ by scrolling down to the initiatives section and selecting Digital FraudHunter. The tool allows users to upload screenshots of SMS, emails, or social media messages to check whether they are fraudulent.
While the system leverages AI to provide rapid analysis, TDRA notes that it may not always be fully accurate and is not responsible for incorrect or misleading results.
Objectives of the initiative
The Digital FraudHunter initiative is designed to:
Rapidly and effectively detect fraudulent activity.
Increase customer trust in the digital space.
Improve response to security incidents.
By using Digital FraudHunter, users can expect fewer incidents of digital fraud, enhanced security and a more confident online experience.
The tool is intended for digital platform users, helping them stay safe while navigating online communications.
Expected benefits
By using Digital FraudHunter, users can expect fewer incidents of digital fraud, enhanced transparency and security and a more confident online experience.
TDRA assures users that the service is completely secure. No login or personal information is required, only the message screenshot is analyzed. Users are encouraged to share the results with family and friends, raising awareness and protecting others.
Important safety tips
TDRA emphasizes that Digital FraudHunter is an advisory tool, and vigilance remains the first line of defense. Users should:
Avoid clicking on suspicious links or opening attachments.
Verify messages through the Digital FraudHunter initiative.
Watch for warning signs such as prize offers or requests for personal data.
Never share one-time passwords (OTPs) or other confidential information.
By combining AI technology with user awareness, TDRA’s Digital FraudHunter aims to create a safer digital environment and help users navigate online communication with confidence.
