Recent cuts to undersea cables in the Red Sea have affected internet speeds in the UAE
Dubai: The UAE, like much of the world, relies heavily on undersea fiber-optic cables, which carry over 99 per cent of international internet traffic. Recent disruptions caused by undersea cable cuts in the Red Sea slowed internet access across the Middle East and parts of Asia, including India and Pakistan.
Users in the UAE reported intermittent connectivity and slower speeds over the weekend, though services largely returned to normal by Sunday.
While these issues were temporary, they highlight the vulnerability of the global internet to physical cable disruptions and raise the question - could satellite internet services like Starlink provide a reliable backup?
The recent slowdown was linked to failures affecting the SMW4 and IMEWE cable systems near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. These undersea cables are critical for connecting Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.
While the exact cause of the cable cuts remains unconfirmed, undersea cables can be accidentally damaged by ship anchors or affected by other incidents. Microsoft also noted that parts of the Middle East “may experience increased latency due to undersea fiber cuts in the Red Sea,” while traffic not routed through the region remained unaffected.
The UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) is exploring new regulations to enable broadband satellite services, including Starlink. Public consultations launched in July 2025 aim to allow licensed providers to offer satellite internet to UAE residents.
Starlink, developed by Space X is already operational in several Middle East countries, including Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Jordan, and Yemen providing connectivity in remote and desert areas. Saudi Arabia recently approved Starlink for aviation and maritime use to expand digital infrastructure.
Satellite internet offers coverage where fiber can’t reach. During undersea cable disruptions, Starlink could serve as a backup to maintain connectivity. Examples from other countries include:
Tonga: Undersea cable damage in 2022 and 2024 forced reliance on satellite links, including Starlink.
South Africa: Multiple cable damages caused widespread outages, while Starlink users stayed connected.
Starlink’s Direct-to-Cell (D2C) allows mobile phones to connect directly to satellites without Wi-Fi or extra equipment, supporting texting, location sharing, and eventually voice and data services. Its low-Earth orbit satellites operate at about 350 km (217 miles), maintaining connectivity even when ground infrastructure is compromised.
However, satellite services are not without their own vulnerabilities. In July 2025, Starlink experienced a two-and-a-half-hour global outage affecting thousands of users.
