GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY

UAE internet users report slowdowns after Red Sea cable cuts

The cause of the cable cuts has not been officially confirmed

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
While service had largely improved by Sunday, some users continued to report issues.
While service had largely improved by Sunday, some users continued to report issues.
Pixabay

Dubai: A series of undersea cable cuts in the Red Sea have significantly slowed down internet access across the Middle East and parts of Asia, including India and Pakistan. The disruption was also felt in the United Arab Emirates, where users of internet providers Du and Etisalat reported slow speeds and intermittent access over the weekend. While service had largely improved by Sunday, some users continued to report issues.

The cause of the cable cuts has not been officially confirmed. Undersea fiber optic cables are the primary backbone of the global internet, and damage to them can be caused accidentally by ships dropping anchors. However, they can also be the target of deliberate attacks, which has raised concerns in the region.

Internet monitoring group NetBlocks pointed to 'failures affecting the SMW4 and IMEWE cable systems near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia' as the source of the disruption. The South East Asia–Middle East–Western Europe 4 (SMW4) and the India-Middle East-Western Europe (IMEWE) cables are critical arteries for internet traffic connecting Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Microsoft announced via a status website that the Mideast “may experience increased latency due to undersea fiber cuts in the Red Sea.” The Redmond, Washington-based firm did not immediately elaborate, though it said that internet traffic not moving through the Middle East “is not impacted.”

While internet service providers typically have multiple connections to reroute traffic in case of an outage, a significant cut can still cause widespread slowdowns. Repairs for undersea cables are a complex and time-consuming process, often taking weeks, as a specialized ship and crew must be dispatched to the exact location of the damaged line. There has been no official comment from the governments in Saudi Arabia or the UAE, nor from the telecom providers directly affected.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The airline will begin three weekly flights to the Red Sea from October 21.

Qatar Airways adds Saudi’s Red Sea flights

2m read
Collaboration expands visibility and recognition of both Riyadh Air and The Red Sea's luxury resorts.

Riyadh Air, Red Sea Global ink partnership

2m read
Egyptian doctors remove a phone from a man’s stomach

Egyptian doctors remove a phone from a man’s stomach

1m read
Yemeni security officials said 76 bodies had been recovered and 32 people rescued from the shipwreck in the Gulf of Aden.

76 dead, dozens missing after migrant boat sinks

2m read